When Chaudhary Bansi Lal Made Telugu Haryana’s Second Official Language: Mahatma Sant Kumar Recalls Punjabi Struggle For Identity After Haryana Partition

Punjabi Population in Haryana After Punjab Reorganisation Act

Mahatma Sant Kumar first said, “We had crossed a river of blood and come here in Haryana, we came with great hopes that we are in Hindustan. But as soon as Haryana separated from Punjab, the views of the people here changed toward us.” Then he further explained what happened at that time that made him think that people had changed their attitudes toward the Punjabi people living in Haryana.

He said that the first instance was about 45 years ago and it was related to Professor Surendra Kumar Auliyan from Kurukshetra University. Kumar said that he was a professor from the Law department and he published a pamphlet that read, “all these Punjabi people should be sent back.” The pamphlet mentioned that the culture of Punjabi people is completely different from the Haryana people and hence they don’t have any place in the state.

He further stated another person named Pratap Singh Yodha also printed another pamphlet against the community which crossed all the limits. According to Sant Kumar, the pamphlet mentioned that, “They(Punjabi community) are looters, they are infiltrators. Send them back to Pakistan and seize their lands.”