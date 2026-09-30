‘15 Videos From Different Angles’: Varanasi Temple Dance Video Sparks Controversy; Police Calls It AI-Generated After Cops Allegedly Seen Dancing During Women's Performance

Speaking to PTI, he further said that an investigation was underway to find out how many videos were circulated and who circulated them.

Banswal said, “Wherever the public is making a video of this programme, all the screens on their mobile phones can be zoomed in and seen, and the police are not visible anywhere on the stage in such a large number. In many videos, the police are not visible. So, this AI-generated video has been recorded, and it is now being investigated. Those who will be falsely accused will face legal action.”

Netizens React to Varanasi Temple Dance Video

Despite the Varanasi police clarification on the temple dance video, netizens largely rejected the explanation. One person wrote, “Hindu Rashtra + model UP Police filming women dancers at a religious procession. When will we start respecting women instead of using them as entertainment?”

Another wrote, “These same police don’t mind moral policing boys and girls when they are together and minding their own business.”

One other wrote, “Why's there more men from the police than the men who even came to watch this bs? Entire police dept from 3 districts came to guard these dancers? Might need another battalion to protect these women from these police men now.”

On the police clarification, one person wrote, “15 videos from different angles have already surfaced,” questioning how AI videos can be generated from all the angles with such precision.

Another questioned how police could file an FIR simply because people were questioning whether the video was real, writing, “This is outright rudeness towards the general public. Just because you have a weapon doesn't mean you can get away with brazenly lying and doing as you please. The uniform is for serving the public, not for issuing threats.”

Another person gave an idea to find out whether the video was real, writing, “Since the faces of policemen are clearly visible, how difficult is it to run a roster of all policemen on duty and match it with the videos?”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)