‘15 Videos From Different Angles’: Varanasi Temple Dance Video Sparks Controversy; Police Calls It AI-Generated After Cops Allegedly Seen Dancing During Women's Performance

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A viral Varanasi Temple Dance video showing several police personnel at a dance performance during the Lat Bhairav Temple procession sparked reactions online.
Varanasi Police said a viral video showing police personnel at a dance performance during the Lat Bhairav Temple procession was AI-generated.
DCP Kashi said an investigation is underway to identify those who circulated the video, and legal action will be taken against them.
ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2026, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kashi shared a clarification about the event where police officers were shown on stage enjoying dance performances by two women. DCP Kashi said that what is shown in the viral videos and images is actually AI-generated and is being circulated to malign the image of police officers in Varanasi. They also said that they will register a case against those circulating these videos.
The incident happened during a dance performance by two women at the Lat Bhairav Temple complex during an ongoing Bhairav festival . The videos of the event were circulated widely, showing a huge number of police personnel standing on the stage behind the dancers and appearing to enjoy the scene. While the police say that the videos are not real, netizens have found it hard to believe. Another thing that came as a shock to many people was that such an instance was witnessed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A video was going viral on social media in which two women were shown dancing while men were cheering, howling, and screaming for them. The event was happening at the famous Lat Bhairav Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, during the annual Baba Lat Bhairav Baraat procession. The women were dressed in ghagras and sleeveless cholis and were dancing to non-religious, mainly vulgar Bhojpuri songs.
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People widely criticized the video, calling the behaviour at a religious event inappropriate and shameless. However, the temple authorities had a reason for the performance. They said that the video was part of the event and claimed that the performance was actually part of the traditional practice associated with the festival.
The performance at the event was reportedly by Nagar Vadhus (courtesans), which is considered necessary for the five-day celebration held from September 23 to 27.
The festival is celebrated to mark the divine wedding of Baba Lat Bhairav, who is also known as Kapal Bhairav, with goddess Bhairavi. Another thing that happened during the procession that gained widespread attention was the presence of police on the stage. Many images and videos posted on social media showed Varanasi police officers standing on the stage, appearing to enjoy the dance and recording the performance on their phones.
DCP Kashi shared a video on X with the caption, “Regarding the misleading AI-generated video being circulated related to the traditional program of Shri Laad Bhairav, a case has been registered and legal action is being taken; Byte of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone, Shri Gaurav Banswal.”
In the video, the DCP said that the video being circulated online was completely generated with AI.
He further said that “the aim behind spreading these videos and images is to malign the image of police.” He added that if such videos are spread further, necessary action will be taken against such people.
Speaking to PTI, he further said that an investigation was underway to find out how many videos were circulated and who circulated them.
Banswal said, “Wherever the public is making a video of this programme, all the screens on their mobile phones can be zoomed in and seen, and the police are not visible anywhere on the stage in such a large number. In many videos, the police are not visible. So, this AI-generated video has been recorded, and it is now being investigated. Those who will be falsely accused will face legal action.”
Despite the Varanasi police clarification on the temple dance video, netizens largely rejected the explanation. One person wrote, “Hindu Rashtra + model UP Police filming women dancers at a religious procession. When will we start respecting women instead of using them as entertainment?”
Another wrote, “These same police don’t mind moral policing boys and girls when they are together and minding their own business.”
One other wrote, “Why's there more men from the police than the men who even came to watch this bs? Entire police dept from 3 districts came to guard these dancers? Might need another battalion to protect these women from these police men now.”
On the police clarification, one person wrote, “15 videos from different angles have already surfaced,” questioning how AI videos can be generated from all the angles with such precision.
Another questioned how police could file an FIR simply because people were questioning whether the video was real, writing, “This is outright rudeness towards the general public. Just because you have a weapon doesn't mean you can get away with brazenly lying and doing as you please. The uniform is for serving the public, not for issuing threats.”
Another person gave an idea to find out whether the video was real, writing, “Since the faces of policemen are clearly visible, how difficult is it to run a roster of all policemen on duty and match it with the videos?”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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