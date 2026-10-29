Making Sense of MLC Polls: SP Makes Gains in UP, MVA Outperforms Mahayuti in Maharashtra, while BJP whitewashes Congress in Karnataka, in what comes as a Mixed MLC result for NDA

SP won two seats in Varanasi, one in Agra, Lucknow and Allahabad-Jhansi respectively. In Varanasi, it retained the party’s hold in the Varanasi Teachers’ MLC seat and the Varanasi Graduates’ constituency.

It won the Agra Teachers’ constituency, Lucknow Graduates’ constituency, and the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates’ constituency.

The BJP on the other hand emerged triumphant in the Lucknow Teachers’, Meerut-Saharanpur Teachers’, Meerut-Saharanpur Graduates', Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers', and Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' constituencies.

The primary reason that this result could be seen as a better performance by the SP are manifold. One, Yogi Adityanath had himself campaigned on ground for all the BJP candidates. Second, Varanasi is the Parliamentary constituency of PM Modi. Despite this, the Varanasi seats have gone to the Samajwadi Party. Third, SP has increased its seat tally by two seats. And finally, the campaign strategy for Samajwadi Party focused on the outreach of ground-level workers, which worked in their favour.

Results of the Maharashtra MLC elections

The results in Maharashtra have been optimistic for the Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Their alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has won three out of five seats, and Mahayuti alliance won two. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance consisted of the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray).

What has been interesting in Maharashtra is Congress’ victory in Nagpur. With this victory, the Congress has defeated BJP twice in its homeground, which is also the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) — the Hindu nationalist organization. Earlier, the BJP lost Nagpur for the first time in 2020. In Nagpur, the incumbent Congress MLC, Abhijeet Wanjari secured 67,231 votes, against BJP’s 63,960 votes.