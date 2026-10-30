40-year-old father and 11-year-old son Die after falling from 23rd floor while plucking flowers in Greater Noida

ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026, early in the morning, a 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of a high-rise building at Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The area falls under Gautam Buddha Nagar district, and the incident comes under the Bisrakh police station. As per the police report, both the father and son were on the balcony to pluck flowers when they suddenly slipped and fell to their deaths.

After they fell from the balcony, the residents of the society called the police, and everyone started to panic. The father was identified as Randeep Patra and his son as Aarav. They were plucking pooja flowers together with the help of a ladder. The incident took place hours before they were due to leave for Khatu Shyam Temple, Rajasthan for property registry work.