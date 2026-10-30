40-year-old father and 11-year-old son Die after falling from 23rd floor while plucking flowers in Greater Noida

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026, early in the morning, a 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of a high-rise building at Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The area falls under Gautam Buddha Nagar district, and the incident comes under the Bisrakh police station. As per the police report, both the father and son were on the balcony to pluck flowers when they suddenly slipped and fell to their deaths.
After they fell from the balcony, the residents of the society called the police, and everyone started to panic. The father was identified as Randeep Patra and his son as Aarav. They were plucking pooja flowers together with the help of a ladder. The incident took place hours before they were due to leave for Khatu Shyam Temple, Rajasthan for property registry work.
The father and son were on the balcony trying to pluck flowers for a morning pooja with the help of a ladder. Suddenly, they lost their footing on the ladder, leading to their fall from the 23rd floor of the residential building located in the Gaur City 2 area. Both of them sustained fatal injuries following the fall and were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Following the incident, in the statement given to the police, Patra’s wife said that the family was ready to leave early in the morning for Khatu Shyam Temple. They had some registry documentation-related work scheduled for the day. The incident has left the family devastated. Police said they received the call through a PRV (Police Response Vehicle) about the incident.
Following the incident, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said that the police received an emergency call at around 4:20 AM reporting that two people had fallen.
“At around 4:20 am, the police control room received information through 112 that two people had fallen at Mahagun Mywoods Society. Police immediately reached the spot and found that two residents of Tower 23, 40-year-old Randeep Patra and his 11-year-old son, had fallen from the 23rd floor and died on the spot,” he said.
After that, the police emergency response team immediately rushed to the society. Police confirmed that, after the necessary documentation, both bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Bisrakh police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and that all aspects of the case were being examined. The investigation is underway.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
[Rh/VP/RS]
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