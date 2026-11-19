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A 14-YEAR-OLD son of a local BJP leader died after a JCB machine allegedly hit him during Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur on Wednesday November 18, 2026. The police have arrested the five SP leaders and 66 unidentified party workers.
Father of the deceased, Omkar Singh Srinet registered an FIR at the AIIMS police station, Gorakhpur. The father alleged that a high-speed JCB, which was the part of Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow hit his son, Aryavardhan Singh from behind. He died on the spot and both the drivers and organisers fled the scene as soon as the accident occurred. Aryavardhan was on his way to pick up his sister, his father added.
The rally was being held at Gorakhpur, a political stronghold of Yogi Adityanath, who represented the constituency in Parliament for nearly two decades. The deceased was a resident of the Rajdhani Village in Chauri Chaura, and the incident took place in the Koodaghat area while the Samajwadi party’s rally was crossing the area.
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“Our son was going to Kendriya Vidyalaya around 2 pm to pick up his sister. Akhilesh ji’s convoy was passing through at the time. As the convoy moved ahead, the JCB behind it was being driven at a very high speed, as if it was a horse race. Our son had already crossed the road when the JCB hit him. He was thrown against the divider and suffered a head injury. He died on the spot,” Srinet told reporters.
Police registered the FIR, early Thursday morning, under sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a fierce protest by victims' family and relatives. The FIR included the name of the unidentified JCB driver and four SP leaders: Sadhu Yadav, Mritunjay Yadav, Yogesh Yadav and Chandra Prakash.
Srinet, the district coordinator of the BJP’s Election Committee said that people who were present chased the driver but he managed to escape. Passerby eventually took Aryavardhan to AIIMS, where he was declared dead.
After the accident the UP BJP unit has launched a series of attacks on SP that the carelessness and irresponsible behaviour of the workers at the rally became the cause of the death of the young boy.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sharply criticized the Samajwadi party and its leaders for this incident. Addressing a public programme in the Gorkakhpur district on Thursday, Adityanath questioned the circumstances that led to the boy’s death and directed the police officials to identify those responsible.
Taking to X, the official handle of BJP Uttar Pradesh took a sharp aim at the Samajwadi party. “ This is what they’re like while out of power; imagine the havoc they’ll wreck once they come to power! Should we call them SP supporters or hooligans? Is a show of power more precious to them than an innocent child’s life?” the post on X read.
Deputy Chief Minister of UP has called the incident very unfortunate and criticized Samajwadi Party. “This is very unfortunate. The Samajwadi Party is staging protests in the same manner in which its members have engaged in atrocities and lawlessness during their governments. This is very sad,” he said, according to IANS.
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Responding to the controversy, Akhilesh Yadav expressed his condolences over the teenager’s death, and maintained that the tragedy should not be politicized. The Samajwadi party also publicly rejected all allegations claiming that the bulldozer had already left the venue of the rally when the accident took place. The party’s media cell has also shared the CCTV footage to back their claim across media platforms.
“Since Chief Minister Yogi Thakur and the BJp are losing elections they are getting desperate,” the Samajwadi Party’s media cell handle wrote on X.
“If any such incident had taken place during the event, people would have witnessed it. There were so many cameras and people. It is wrong to accuse the Samajwadi Party over an accident that took place long after the JCB had left the spot. Moreover, when it was showering flowers, the JCB was standing still and not moving. The allegations are wrong,” said Senior SP leader Udaiveer Singh while speaking on the incident to the press.
[Rh/GS/RS/2AR]
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