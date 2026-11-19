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“Our son was going to Kendriya Vidyalaya around 2 pm to pick up his sister. Akhilesh ji’s convoy was passing through at the time. As the convoy moved ahead, the JCB behind it was being driven at a very high speed, as if it was a horse race. Our son had already crossed the road when the JCB hit him. He was thrown against the divider and suffered a head injury. He died on the spot,” Srinet told reporters.

Police registered the FIR, early Thursday morning, under sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a fierce protest by victims' family and relatives. The FIR included the name of the unidentified JCB driver and four SP leaders: Sadhu Yadav, Mritunjay Yadav, Yogesh Yadav and Chandra Prakash.

Srinet, the district coordinator of the BJP’s Election Committee said that people who were present chased the driver but he managed to escape. Passerby eventually took Aryavardhan to AIIMS, where he was declared dead.

BJP lambasted Samajwadi Party after the incident

After the accident the UP BJP unit has launched a series of attacks on SP that the carelessness and irresponsible behaviour of the workers at the rally became the cause of the death of the young boy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sharply criticized the Samajwadi party and its leaders for this incident. Addressing a public programme in the Gorkakhpur district on Thursday, Adityanath questioned the circumstances that led to the boy’s death and directed the police officials to identify those responsible.