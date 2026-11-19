Truck driver Sukhwinder Singh, who was travelling in one of the affected vehicles, told ANI that the truck ahead of him fell first, followed by his vehicle. He said three people, including the driver, conductor and a labourer, were travelling in his truck. They sustained injuries but managed to escape from the damaged vehicle.

Recalling his response to the impact, the truck driver couldn’t understand where he was and only heard water flowing nearby. “It was dark, and we could not see where the vehicles had landed and how to get out,” Singh told the media.

He further stated that the three people traveling in the truck, including himself, have sustained injuries but they managed to escape.

The fire brigade extinguished one truck that caught fire in the wreckage, while police also arrived at the site and initiated action. The cause of bridge collapse is not yet established.