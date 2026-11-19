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IN A SHOCKING INCIDENT, an iron bridge over the Bhakra Canal on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass in Punjab collapsed on Thursday, November 19, 2026, while two trucks were crossing it. It has left both vehicles trapped in the broken structure, with one of the trucks catching fire. Firefighters acted immediately and brought the flame under control. According to media reports several people sustained injuries and eyewitness accounts state that the bridge was shaking and a blast noise was heard moments before the collapse.
The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday near Pasiana village in Patiala. Along with fire brigade, police and rescue teams helped pull out those trapped in the vehicles. The drivers and other occupants sustained injuries but managed to escape. No casualties have been reported so far.
According to reports, the two trucks were crossing the bridge when a portion of the structure suddenly collapsed at around 5 a.m. One of the vehicles caught fire, while the other was also trapped in the damaged section.
A truck driver, Rajveer, told the media that his vehicle had crossed the bridge moments before the disaster. He recalled hearing a loud, blast-like sound but initially could not understand what had happened.
The truck driver also claimed that the bridge had been shaking and experiencing jerks and vibrations before the incident. He alleged that it could have been avoided if the authorities had closed the bridge for repairs in time. The collapse disrupted traffic on the affected stretch, with authorities diverting vehicles to alternative routes.
Truck driver Sukhwinder Singh, who was travelling in one of the affected vehicles, told ANI that the truck ahead of him fell first, followed by his vehicle. He said three people, including the driver, conductor and a labourer, were travelling in his truck. They sustained injuries but managed to escape from the damaged vehicle.
Recalling his response to the impact, the truck driver couldn’t understand where he was and only heard water flowing nearby. “It was dark, and we could not see where the vehicles had landed and how to get out,” Singh told the media.
He further stated that the three people traveling in the truck, including himself, have sustained injuries but they managed to escape.
The fire brigade extinguished one truck that caught fire in the wreckage, while police also arrived at the site and initiated action. The cause of bridge collapse is not yet established.
The construction of the bridge is also under dispute. Although initial reports stated that the bridge was built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), other sources claimed that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) built the bridge in 2000.
In response to the earlier reports, NHAI issued a statement on X on November 19, 2026, that the four-laning work of the Patiala Bypass section was done by the PWD authorities. The NHAI Chandigarh office said, “The collapsed Steel Truss Bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the supervision of the State PWD, Government of Punjab. The four-laned Patiala Bypass section was handed over to NHAI in 2018 and is currently under NHAI’s Short-Term Maintenance Contract.”
The Highway authority urged everyone to refrain from sharing false information. However, the maintenance of the bridge by the central authority after it was handed over in 2018 still remains under scrutiny amid the eyewitness accounts.
[Rh/HP]
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