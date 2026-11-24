THE SEAT-SHARING talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have potentially hit an impasse with the latest confirmation that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party offered just 26 seats to its alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh. The development followed Congress's repeated demand for more than 100 constituencies ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The SP made the offer on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as the two INDIA bloc allies met for the second consecutive day in Delhi. The Congress, which had initially sought 181 seats, as confirmed by SP President Akhilesh Yadav, had already scaled down its demand to 131 and subsequently revised it to 120 constituencies. However, the SP's counter-offer of 26 seats is significantly lower than what the national party seeks, raising questions over the future negotiations.

A major point of contention was also the reported seat distribution along what Congress traditionally sees as its strongholds in the state. According to The Indian Express sources, the SP has offered Congress only one seat across Amethi and Rae Bareli, where the Congress wants to contest all Assembly constituencies.