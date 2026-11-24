AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
THE SEAT-SHARING talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have potentially hit an impasse with the latest confirmation that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party offered just 26 seats to its alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh. The development followed Congress's repeated demand for more than 100 constituencies ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
The SP made the offer on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as the two INDIA bloc allies met for the second consecutive day in Delhi. The Congress, which had initially sought 181 seats, as confirmed by SP President Akhilesh Yadav, had already scaled down its demand to 131 and subsequently revised it to 120 constituencies. However, the SP's counter-offer of 26 seats is significantly lower than what the national party seeks, raising questions over the future negotiations.
A major point of contention was also the reported seat distribution along what Congress traditionally sees as its strongholds in the state. According to The Indian Express sources, the SP has offered Congress only one seat across Amethi and Rae Bareli, where the Congress wants to contest all Assembly constituencies.
After the second day’s meeting on November 24, 2026, Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav confirmed to the media that 26 seats are being offered to Congress. He explained the rationale behind it as well, saying it was based on the electoral performance of both parties in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The 26 seats include the two constituencies won by the Congress in 2022, four where it finished second, and 20 others where the SP believes it has a stronger electoral presence. Explaining the party’s calculations, Yadav told reporters, “20 such seats have been proposed where we got 60-70 thousand votes and they [Congress] got 2,000.”
The two seats won by the Congress in 2022 were Rampur Khas and Farenda. The four constituencies where it finished second were Mathura, Kheragarh, Jagdishpur and Kidwai Nagar. Earlier, it was reported that Congress leaders anticipated to be offered seats where BJP will have a strong presence, reducing the opposition party’s chance of securing any seats.
The SP's proposal follows Congress’s initial demand of 181 seats, based on the latter’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Rahul Gandhi-led party subsequently submitted a revised list of 131 constituencies before the final ask for 120 seats to its alliance partner.
Akhilesh Yadav, SP president, who is not part of the negotiations in Delhi, was asked by the media about the ongoing seat-sharing talks. He deferred that senior party leaders are currently discussing what the final distribution will be based on alliance’s winnability in the regions. “Talks are still underway, and it is being discussed how many seats each party can agree on and how many it can win. So, it is difficult to say anything at this stage. Alliances are formed to win elections. We must work together and make adjustments in a way that accommodates each other and helps us defeat our opponents,” Yadav said.
Congress MP Imran Masood responded to the reported offer by stressing that alliance negotiations should be based on mutual cooperation rather than demands. “There is a difference between 'demanding' seats and 'cooperating'. You don't have to demand anything in an alliance. Within an alliance, it's a matter of cooperation. We'll sit down inside and talk about it,” Masood told the media.
Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam expressed hope that the negotiations would result in an agreement acceptable to both parties.
However, The Indian Express sources claim that the SP's offer has left the Congress party fuming, particularly over the proposal consisting only one seat in Amethi and Rae Bareli — the areas Congress considers its stronghold. “...This is infuriating. How can they offer us one seat in Amethi and Rae Bareli?” One Congress leader involved in the seat-sharing talks told Indian Express. The leader further said that the party will also issue a formal statement about this, but a 26-seat offer out of 403 Assembly constituencies after Congress contested 17 out of 80 seats in Lok Sabha was not received well within the party.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is seeking justification and Congress’s calculation behind the ask of 100+ seats. Media sources within the SP have called Congress’s demand “unreasonable,” as they fail to come up with any formula for winning more than 90 seats in the state. The talks are expected to continue ahead of the 2027 UP elections, but no reports have confirmed any Congress-SP meeting for tomorrow.
[Rh/HP]
Suggested Reading: