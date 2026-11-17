AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A STING OPERATION by Dainik Bhaskar has uncovered an alleged corruption network in Uttar Pradesh, with MLAs taking commissions for recommending development projects under the MLA Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) fund. The investigative report published on September 5, 2026, Bhaskar claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jai Mangal Kanojiya was caught accepting cash from an undercover reporter. The report also alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pooja Saroj insisted on receiving 50% of the commission upfront before signing recommendation letters for development works.
The undercover reporters posed as representatives of an NGO seeking funds to install solar street lights and water coolers in villages. The investigation allegedly found that the two legislators were willing to recommend projects only after negotiating their commissions, ranging between 35% and 40% of the proposed project costs.
The newspaper said its reporters first went to the BJP MAL from Maharajganj Sadar, Jai Mangal Kanojiya. Posing as NGO representatives, the reporters spent 30 days accompanying Kanojiya to different villages, establishing contact with him and negotiating funding for solar street lights.
After eight rounds of discussions, the MLA allegedly agreed to recommend a project worth ₹10.50 lakh in exchange for a 35% commission. During one conversation recorded on a hidden camera, the BJP legislator is seen telling the undercover reporter that other solar vendors were offering him 40% commission.
When the reporter offered 35%, Kanojia agreed but insisted on receiving the amount when he issued the recommendation letter. He initially demanded the entire payment upfront. However, the two reporters subsequently negotiated an arrangement under which the MLA would receive 20% of the total commission in advance. The commission on the proposed ₹10.50-lakh project worked out to ₹3,67,500, of which the initial payment was supposed to be ₹73,500.
In the sting video, Kanojiya allegedly accepted ₹50,000 in cash and asked one of the undercover reporters to bring the remaining amount the following day. When the journalist returned with ₹23,500, a dispute broke out, with the MLA challenging their calculation. He claimed that he had agreed to receive 20% of the entire project payment rather than 20% of his commission.
Dainik Bhaskar reports that its journalists subsequently handed him another ₹10,000. This took the total payment to ₹83,500. Kanojiya subsequently handed over a recommendation letter approving ₹10.50 lakh for installing solar lights the following day, as per the media outlet.
The crucial alleged evidence caught on camera has raised serious questions about the BJP MLA conduct. However, he is not the only one, with SP MLA also caught in another sting operation.
The investigation also unveiled similar demands made by Pooja Saroj, the SP MLA from Mehnagar in Azamgarh. According to Dainik Bhaskar, its reporters initially contacted Saroj through her relative and legislative representative, Vikas Saroj, and proposed installing solar street lights and water coolers in villages.
After several meetings and site visits, the MLA allegedly raised the issue of commission during their 12th meeting. She reportedly told the undercover reporters that her rule was to receive 50% of the commission upfront and the remaining amount later.
The newspaper claims that the proposed project involved installing 200 solar street lights and 20 water coolers, with a total estimated cost of ₹31 lakh. Saroj reportedly calculated her 35% commission at ₹10.85 lakh and insisted on receiving around ₹5 lakh before signing the recommendation letter.
In a sting video recorded by the undercover reporters, they offered to pay a smaller advance, but the MLA allegedly refused to accept the arrangement. The newspaper said she returned an initial payment of ₹1 lakh and insisted on receiving the entire ₹5 lakh advance.
The investigation also alleges that the representatives of both MLAs collected additional money. Vikas Saroj allegedly took ₹25,000 in three installments, while Kanojiya's associate Sanjeev Shukla reportedly collected ₹20,000.
According to Dainik Bhaskar, every Uttar Pradesh MLA receives ₹5 crore annually under the MLA development fund, amounting to ₹25 crore over a five-year term. The money can be recommended for projects involving roads, drains, community buildings, drinking water facilities and street lights. The newspaper’s investigation has raised questions about the purpose of the developmental fund.
[Rh/HP]
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