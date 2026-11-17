BJP MLA Jai Mangal Kanojiya allegedly demanded bribe from NGO workers

The newspaper said its reporters first went to the BJP MAL from Maharajganj Sadar, Jai Mangal Kanojiya. Posing as NGO representatives, the reporters spent 30 days accompanying Kanojiya to different villages, establishing contact with him and negotiating funding for solar street lights.

After eight rounds of discussions, the MLA allegedly agreed to recommend a project worth ₹10.50 lakh in exchange for a 35% commission. During one conversation recorded on a hidden camera, the BJP legislator is seen telling the undercover reporter that other solar vendors were offering him 40% commission.

When the reporter offered 35%, Kanojia agreed but insisted on receiving the amount when he issued the recommendation letter. He initially demanded the entire payment upfront. However, the two reporters subsequently negotiated an arrangement under which the MLA would receive 20% of the total commission in advance. The commission on the proposed ₹10.50-lakh project worked out to ₹3,67,500, of which the initial payment was supposed to be ₹73,500.

In the sting video, Kanojiya allegedly accepted ₹50,000 in cash and asked one of the undercover reporters to bring the remaining amount the following day. When the journalist returned with ₹23,500, a dispute broke out, with the MLA challenging their calculation. He claimed that he had agreed to receive 20% of the entire project payment rather than 20% of his commission.

Dainik Bhaskar reports that its journalists subsequently handed him another ₹10,000. This took the total payment to ₹83,500. Kanojiya subsequently handed over a recommendation letter approving ₹10.50 lakh for installing solar lights the following day, as per the media outlet.

The crucial alleged evidence caught on camera has raised serious questions about the BJP MLA conduct. However, he is not the only one, with SP MLA also caught in another sting operation.