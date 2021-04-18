Sunday, April 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Virtual Reality: Future Of Leadership Skills Like Humans
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

Virtual Reality: Future Of Leadership Skills Like Humans

The most remarkable finding is that virtual human role-players have been shown to be as effective as real human role-players to support the practice of leadership skills

0
Leadership Skills
Institutions such as schools and universities can greatly benefit by using these technologies. Pixabay

A virtual human can be as good as a flesh-and-blood one when it comes to helping people practice new leadership skills, according to new research. Researchers at the Human Interface Technology Lab New Zealand at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch wanted to find out if computer-generated role-players in virtual and mixed reality settings could provide similar levels of effectiveness to address some of the drawbacks to traditional training techniques.

In virtual reality (VR), participants are completely immersed in a digital world. In mixed reality (MR), elements of the digital world are overlaid onto the physical world. They designed eight virtual humans, as well as realistic VR and MR environments using commercially available software and hardware and recruited 30 people, split into three groups, who would undergo training using a well-known leadership model.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

One group involved interactions between leadership trainees and two human role-players who acted as subordinates. The second group interacted with virtual human subordinates in a VR world, while the last group met in an MR setting where participants could see virtual humans in a real office space. All three groups improved their performance between the pre-and post-training session, while the MR cohort had a statistically significant mean increase.

leadership skills
In virtual reality (VR), participants are completely immersed in a digital world. In mixed reality (MR), elements of the digital world are overlaid onto the physical world. Pixabay

“The most remarkable finding is that virtual human role-players have been shown to be as effective as real human role-players to support the practice of leadership skills,” said lead author Gonzalo Suarez. The findings are published in the journal Frontiers in Virtual Reality.

ALSO READ: Virtual Reality Can Reduce Types Of Nerve Injuries Pain

“Participants were able to perceive their real bodies and characteristics of the physical room where the experiment was conducted while interacting with virtual humans,” he noted. The current pandemic is an example of how extended reality technologies — a term that refers to all environments using computer-generated graphics and wearables — could be applied. “Institutions such as schools and universities can greatly benefit by using these technologies,” Suarez noted. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleFirst Cancer Diagnosis In A Dinosaur
Next articleAim Of Biden’s Earth Day Summit Is To Reset Climate Change

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

After Allegations Of Bullying, Theatre Producer Scott Rudin Will ‘Step Back.’

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid mounting anger over allegations of bullying, Broadway and Hollywood producer Scott Rudin broke his silence Saturday, saying he was "profoundly sorry" and would...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Is India’s Second Wave Of Covid-19 Different From First?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India is different from the first one in September 2020 as the rate of increase in...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s Why Diet, Soda Drinks Are Harming Your Fertility

NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you fond of fizzy drinks or diet cola breaks? Do you prefer sugar in your brew for a sweetener? If so, your 'diet'...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

After Allegations Of Bullying, Theatre Producer Scott Rudin Will ‘Step Back.’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid mounting anger over allegations of bullying, Broadway and Hollywood producer Scott Rudin broke his silence Saturday, saying he was "profoundly sorry" and would...
Read more

How Is India’s Second Wave Of Covid-19 Different From First?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India is different from the first one in September 2020 as the rate of increase in...
Read more

Here’s Why Diet, Soda Drinks Are Harming Your Fertility

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you fond of fizzy drinks or diet cola breaks? Do you prefer sugar in your brew for a sweetener? If so, your 'diet'...
Read more

Hockey Player Anson Thomas’ Battle Against Human Trafficking

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Anson Thomas (54), a Keralite from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district, was born and brought up in the city of Mumbai, represented Mumbai in the...
Read more

Yamuna Jayanti: How A Holy River Deteriorated Into Sewage Canal

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As Sri Krishna-Radha devotees in Braj Mandal celebrate the birthday of Yamuna on Sunday, their hearts are filled with disgust and frustration to see...
Read more

Aim Of Biden’s Earth Day Summit Is To Reset Climate Change

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A "coming-out party for the United States on climate change." That's how University of Maryland Center for Global Sustainability Director Nathan Hultman describes the virtual...
Read more

Virtual Reality: Future Of Leadership Skills Like Humans

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A virtual human can be as good as a flesh-and-blood one when it comes to helping people practice new leadership skills, according to new...
Read more

First Cancer Diagnosis In A Dinosaur

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Canadian researchers have discovered the first known case of cancer in a dinosaur, according to a study published in the August issue of the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
원엑스벳 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
플러스카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada