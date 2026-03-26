‘Heinous Aggression’: Iraq Accuses US of Bombing Medical Clinic, Killing 7

The Iraqi prime minister’s office said the nation’s government and military “possess the right to respond by all available means in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations ,” calling the clinic attack a “violation of international law and the established norms governing relations between states” and warning that it “undermines the relationship between the peoples of Iraq and the United States of America.”

Iraq’s immediate response to the attack was to summon the US Embassy’s chargé d’affaires in Baghdad and deliver “a strongly worded official note of protest .” The prime minister’s office said it also intends to file a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council.

“The US war in Iran is going so badly that it’s restarted the US war in Iraq,” Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the US-based Center for International Policy, wrote in response to the developments.

Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged during a press conference last week that American attack helicopters “have been striking against Iranian-aligned militia groups” in Iraq “to make sure that we suppress any threat in Iraq against US forces or US interests. The US is known to have roughly 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq, which American forces invaded with catastrophic consequences in 2003.

The bombing of the Iraqi clinic came as the US-Israeli war on Iran—and the massive regional conflagration sparked by the illegal assault—headed toward its fifth week with no end in sight.

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On the first day of the war, an elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab was bombed, killing around 170 people—mostly young children . Trump administration officials have publicly denied targeting civilians—and the US president initially blamed Iran for the school bombing—but preliminary findings by the US military reportedly found that American forces were responsible for the attack .

(GP)

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