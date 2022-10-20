As Ukrainian Troops Advance In Kherson, A Glimpse Of The Russian Withdrawal

By: Mark Krutov

The photograph, showing a man in combat fatigues posing on a river ferry alongside Russian military equipment, was posted on Russian social media on October 10. Three days later, a video that appeared on the same account seemed to show the same ferry and equipment.

"And we're moving," the man, identified as Makar Teplinskiy, from the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, says in the video. Later, off-screen, a voice can be heard asking, "Who are you showing that to?"

The ferry appears to be part of an ongoing Russian pullback of soldiers and equipment from the right bank of the Dnieper River, in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces have been making gradual advances. The video was identified and pinpointed by RFE/RL using geolocation, satellite imagery, and surrounding landmarks.