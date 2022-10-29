Russia-Ukraine War: Critical thought is 'No Longer Possible' at Russian universities, says Professor fired for opposing Ukraine invasion

The firing of Denis Skopin, an associate professor at St. Petersburg State University (SPSU), for his opposition to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine is the latest instance of a deepening crackdown on academic freedom inside Russia.

Skopin -- who taught philosophy in the university’s Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- was fired on October 26 for his participation in a protest against Moscow’s mobilization of military-age men to fight in Ukraine, where he was arrested and sentenced to 10 days in jail. While detained, Skopin and other protesters were also allegedly pressured by authorities to submit summonses to their local military enlistment office.

According to the dismissal order issued by the university, Skopin was fired for his opposition to Moscow’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine and for protesting against the mobilization drive that began on September 21: “The act committed by the employee is immoral and incompatible with the implementation of educational functions and the continuation of this work,” the order stated.

“A university is a place where people should think, where qualities such as critical thinking and independent thought should be encouraged,” Skopin told RFE/RL’s North.Realities during an interview. “Unfortunately, this is no longer possible in today's Russia.”

Russia has worked over the past two decades to make its universities more prestigious and aligned with European standards -- building up exchange programs and partnerships with international institutions and trying to attract foreign talent. But as geopolitical tensions have grown with the West, Russian authorities have become increasingly apprehensive about alleged Western influence through its higher education system and have targeted students and staff who have expressed opposition views or engaged in peaceful protests.