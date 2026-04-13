West Bengal Elections 2026: Owaisi–Humayun Alliance Breaks Ahead of Bengal Polls, Adds Twist to Political Battle

The political impact of this split is significant. Earlier, many Muslim voters were beginning to see the Owaisi-Kabir alliance as a united front, which could have weakened the Trinamool Congress (TMC), especially in districts like Murshidabad. With the alliance now broken, Muslim voters appear divided and uncertain about whom to support.

AIMIM has announced that it will contest only 11 seats in the state, while Humayun Kabir plans to field candidates in around 149 seats and is himself contesting from Rejinagar and Nawada. At the same time, Mamata Banerjee is trying to turn the situation in her favor by appealing to voters in the name of Bengali identity. The TMC had long been trying to weaken the alliance between Owaisi and Kabir, and the recent split appears to have worked in its favor.

As West Bengal heads into elections for its 294-member Assembly, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4, the political landscape has become more complex. Whether the split will help the BJP or allow the TMC to consolidate its support will largely depend on how voters, especially Muslim voters, respond to this evolving political situation.