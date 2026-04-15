Congress’s 'Five-Point Roadmap' for West Bengal : What All Does It Entail?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has unveiled a slew of guarantees for West Bengal, ahead of the assembly election 2026 in the state.

In a social media post on X made on Tuesday 14th April, 2026,, the congress leader presented the five point roadmap for the state, emphasizing upon the comprehensive development across various sectors. Focus would be on improving healthcare, expanding access to education, supporting farmers, creating jobs for youth, and providing monthly financial assistance to women.

Gandhi promised to strengthen healthcare by providing health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh, along with free dialysis and cancer treatment in district hospitals.

In the education sector, he assured free education for all students up to graduation level, and for women up to postgraduate level. He also pledged to introduce education in AI and English in schools.

For farmers, he guaranteed ₹15,000 annual financial assistance and 200 units of free electricity.

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On youth empowerment, Gandhi pledged that all government vacancies would be filled, along with assured internships and the establishment of AI skill development centres at the district level.

For women, he promised ₹2,000 per month as financial assistance.

Earlier, the congress leader, addressing a rally in the Raiganj constituency, questioned the current state of West Bengal’s industrial sector. Rahul Gandhi levelled sharp remarks against the now-sitting Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), claiming that the economy has been ‘finished’ under the rule of successive parties.

“Earlier, Bengal was an industrial hub. Earlier, the communists and now the TMC finished the industrial sector in Bengal. PM Narendra Modi is corrupt anyway, but TMC is not lagging behind in the race of corruption either. Sharda Chit Fund Scam: 1,900 crore rupees of 17 lakh investors have not been returned. Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam: 6,600 crore rupees of 31 lakh investors have not been returned yet,” he said.

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Gandhi also accused the BJP of engaging in vote theft practices, and of benefiting from the volatile political situations in the state.

In the Raiganj constituency, the congress has pitted its candidate Mohit Sengupta against TMC’s Krishna Kalyani. Previously in 2021, Kalyani had won the seat on a BJP ticket, before joining the TMC. The BJP has placed its hope on Kaushik Chowdhury in the bid to reclaim the constituency.

This election season, the Congress is aiming to open its electoral account in the state, having failed to do so in the last one. West Bengal is likely to witness a high-voltage electoral battle, with the current situation shaping up to be a high stakes competition between the TMC and BJP this election cycle.

Polling in West Bengal for the 2026 Assembly elections is scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23rd and 29th. Counting votes will take place on 4th May, 2026.