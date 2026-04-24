Violence Mars West Bengal Polls; 41 Arrested as Clashes Rock Phase 1 Election

West Bengal recently completed polling in over 152 constituencies in the first phase of the state’s Assembly elections 2026. However, the occasion was marred by turmoil as several instances of poll-related violence were reported across the region. West Bengal's Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Anand Kumar has confirmed that 41 arrests have been made in ‘specific cases’ connected to the violent incidents that had taken place.

The ADG was speaking at a press conference held on Thursday 23rd April, 2026, wherein he was addressing the matter with the State’s Chief Election Officer, Manoj Agarwal. Kumar confirmed that action has been taken against those involved.

"Wherever incidents have occurred, action has been taken, arrests have been made. 41 arrested in specific cases and around 571 in the preventive section of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita)," the ADG stated.

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What happened in West Bengal’s election violence?

Tensions have been simmering within the state well before the scheduled election. On the eve of the polling, crude bombs were hurled late in the night which injured several people. Another instance of violence erupted the next day on Thursday 23rd April, as Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) Leader Humayun Kabir visited the Nowda area the next day to assess the situation.

Rival political factions, particularly those belonging to the ruling All India Trinamool Congress party (TMC) and the opposition AJUP clashed with each other, assaulting each other with lathis and pelting stones. Nearby parked vehicles also got caught in the crossfire. The violence was contained by Security forces as they quickly jumped into action, dispelling the livid crowd.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir alleged that whilst visiting the violence-hit area of Nowda in Murshidabad district, he was suddenly attacked by TMC supporters. The AJUP leader further accused the West Bengal police of colluding with the TMC and of deliberately targeting his party supporters. Calling him “TMC Dalal”, Kabir demanded for the suspension of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Majeed Khan.

See also: Tensions Flare in Murshidabad as Phase 1 Voting Begins in West Bengal

In another poll-violence incident, Subhendu Sarkar, the BJP candidate from the kumarganj assembly constituency, claimed that TMC attacked his vehicle which resulted in him sustaining various injuries. According to Sarkar, when he went to assess the situation on polling grounds at a booth, he was attacked by TMC supporters. He further alleges that agents were ‘forcibly removed’ from various polling stations.

Reiterating her poll-violence incident, another BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul claimed that her stones were pelted at her convoy whilst she was still sitting inside, resulting in the rear section of the car bearing damages.

Describing the incident, she added, "My car was attacked and vandalised. I had gone to the Rahmat Nagar minority area when a large boulder was thrown onto my car. The entire back of the car was destroyed, and the glass was completely shattered." She further said that while she and her security personnel suffered no harm, one member of her team sustained some minor injuries.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Details

According to the Election Commission of India, West Bengal saw a high voter turnout of 91.91% during the phase 1 of the Assembly Election, which happened in 152 constituencies. The second and final phase for the rest of the 142 constituencies (West Bengal has a total of 294 constituencies) is scheduled to be held on April 29th, 2026. Tallying of the votes will be done on 4th May 2026.