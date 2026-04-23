Tensions Flare in Murshidabad as Phase 1 Voting Begins in West Bengal

Phase 1 voting in West Bengal began with reports of unrest in Murshidabad, including protests and allegations of intimidation.
AUJP leader Humayun Kabir was met with “Go Back” slogans and called a “BJP agent” by TMC supporters, prompting police lathi charge.
The area had already seen crude bomb incidents a night before in Shibnagar, raising security concerns ahead of voting.
On April 23, 2026, voting began for the first phase of the West Bengal elections. The polling was not peaceful for every polling booth, with several reports of violence, allegations, and intimidation. One such major incident was reported from the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
Tensions were seen early in the day when Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir arrived to cast his vote. At a polling booth in Shibnagar village under the Naoda Assembly constituency, Kabir faced protests from Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters. The protesters raised slogans like “Go Back” and called him a “BJP agent.”
This triggered unrest in the polling area, leading to police intervention. The police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. However, the Assistant Superintendent of Police said that the situation was under control and nothing serious had occurred.
Humayun Kabir is a sitting MLA from the Bharatpur constituency. He was earlier a TMC leader but was suspended by the party in December 2025 after his remarks proposing a Babri-like mosque. Following this, he formed his own party, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUN), and is now seeking re-election. Kabir said that he had asked his supporters to remain calm.
The district had already witnessed tension on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. During the night, crude bombs were reportedly thrown in Shibnagar in the Nawda Assembly constituency. The incident triggered panic among voters. The incident occurred near Shivnagar Primary School. A woman was injured in the attack, and her condition is reported to be stable.
The TMC blamed the crude bombing on AUJP-backed miscreants. TMC MP Abu Taher Khan, according to NDTV, accused Humayun Kabir’s party of being behind the attack. A victim of the crude bomb incident also alleged that Kabir’s party was responsible.
People from Domkal’s Raipur village also alleged that armed individuals were present since early morning, creating fear among residents. Security has been intensified in the region. Locals stated that security forces arrived late, after which the situation improved and polling continued under protection. The Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report from local authorities regarding the allegations of voter intimidation and disturbances in Murshidabad and other affected areas.
Apart from this, several other incidents of poll-related violence were reported in the state. In a separate incident, violence broke out in Domkal’s Sardarpara area. A clash between CPI(M) and TMC supporters turned violent on Wednesday night, leaving three people injured. Additional tensions were also reported in Sitalkuchi in the Cooch Behar district.
The West Bengal elections are among the most closely watched political contests of 2026. While the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, the BJP is attempting to reshape the state’s political landscape. The first phase of polling is being held across 152 constituencies in 16 districts. The remaining 142 seats will go to polls on April 29, 2026, and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026.
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