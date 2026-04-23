Tensions Flare in Murshidabad as Phase 1 Voting Begins in West Bengal

On April 23, 2026, voting began for the first phase of the West Bengal elections. The polling was not peaceful for every polling booth, with several reports of violence, allegations, and intimidation. One such major incident was reported from the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Tensions were seen early in the day when Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir arrived to cast his vote. At a polling booth in Shibnagar village under the Naoda Assembly constituency, Kabir faced protests from Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters. The protesters raised slogans like “Go Back” and called him a “BJP agent.”

This triggered unrest in the polling area, leading to police intervention. The police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. However, the Assistant Superintendent of Police said that the situation was under control and nothing serious had occurred.

Humayun Kabir is a sitting MLA from the Bharatpur constituency. He was earlier a TMC leader but was suspended by the party in December 2025 after his remarks proposing a Babri-like mosque. Following this, he formed his own party, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUN), and is now seeking re-election. Kabir said that he had asked his supporters to remain calm.