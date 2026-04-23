Assembly Elections 2026 Polling LIVE: PM Modi Appeals to Youth and Women of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to Vote in Large Numbers

Polling for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu is set to begin on today on 23 April 2026, with campaigning concluding amid sharp political exchanges, intense rivalries, and high stakes for major parties. While Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase across all 234 constituencies, West Bengal will see a two phase election, with 152 constituencies voting in the first phase and the remaining 142 on 29 April 2026. Counting of votes in both states will take place on 4 May 2026.
The elections are being closely watched due to the direct contest between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, and the continuing dominance of Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, where new political entrants and shifting alliances are reshaping the contest.
West Bengal heads into polling with a direct contest between the ruling TMC and the BJP, in what is being seen as a high stakes battle for control of the 294 member Assembly. The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been in power since 2011, while the BJP emerged as its principal challenger after winning 77 seats in the 2021 elections.
A total of 1,478 candidates are contesting in the 152 constituencies voting in the first phase, spread across 16 districts.
A major issue shaping the election has been the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. The exercise has become a central point of political contestation, with the TMC alleging that it is politically motivated. The BJP and the Election Commission of India have denied these claims.
Around 89 lakh voters, approximately 11.6% of the electorate, have been removed from the voter list. This figure is slightly higher than the Trinamool Congress’s winning margin in the 2021 elections, when it secured 48% of the vote compared to the BJP’s 38%.
The impact of these deletions has been uneven across districts, with significant reductions reported in areas such as West Burdwan, South Dinajpur, and North Kolkata. In districts where large scale deletions took place, the TMC had previously won 129 of 156 seats, raising questions about the potential electoral impact.
Simulations and projections suggest multiple possible outcomes depending on how the deleted voters are distributed and how voter swings play out. In some scenarios, the BJP could gain a significant number of seats, while in others, the contest remains closely balanced. Analysts have pointed to factors such as anti-incumbency, voter anger over deletions, and local dynamics as key variables.
The revision process has also drawn criticisms, with concerns raised about the scale and speed of deletions, and the disproportionate impact on minority communities. At the same time, the BJP and ECI have defended the exercise as necessary to ensure the ‘purity’ of the electoral roll.
The political environment in the state remains highly charged, with both parties projecting confidence. Multiple instances of violence have been reported from the state, with heavy security deployments and unprecedented restrictions imposed across the state.
Mamata Banerjee has asserted that the TMC will return to power for a fourth consecutive term, while BJP leaders have framed the election as an opportunity to change the state’s political direction. Primary concerns underlying this election range from women’s safety to culture to demographic changes.
Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on 23 April 2026 across all 234 constituencies, with over 5.7 crore voters expected to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates. The election continues to be shaped by the long standing rivalry between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which have dominated the state’s politics since the 1960s.
The main contest is between the Secular Democratic Alliance led by the DMK and the National Democratic Alliance, led in the state by the AIADMK. The Congress remains the DMK’s largest ally, while the BJP is a key partner of the AIADMK.
Campaigning concluded with extensive outreach efforts, including roadshows and public meetings across constituencies. In Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin held campaign events and interacted with voters, while opposition leaders also intensified their outreach in the final days. This election has also been heavily clouded by the recent attempt at passing the Delimitation Bill. Stalin vehemently opposed the move, arguing that it would disproportionately impact the influence of southern states in Parliament.
The election is also witnessing new dynamics, particularly in northern Tamil Nadu. While the DMK alliance performed strongly in the region in 2021, winning 46 of 64 seats, the AIADMK and its allies are attempting a comeback by fielding prominent candidates and leveraging caste based alliances, particularly with the Pattali Makkal Katchi.
The region remains politically competitive, with longstanding rivalries between communities and parties shaping the contest. The debut of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay, has introduced an additional factor, particularly among younger voters. Reports suggest that sections of voters across communities may shift towards the party, potentially affecting traditional vote bases.
The AIADMK is also banking on strong local leaders to regain lost ground. In Royapuram, senior leader D Jayakumar is attempting to reclaim a seat he held for decades before losing in 2021. His contest reflects broader efforts by the party to re-establish its influence in key constituencies.
At the same time, the DMK is relying on its existing support base, governance record, and alliance network to retain power. However, internal challenges, including candidate selection and shifting voter preferences, could influence outcomes in several constituencies.
With high voter turnout expected and multiple factors at play, the Tamil Nadu election is set to remain closely contested within the broader framework of Dravidian politics.
With campaigning concluded in both states, election authorities have intensified preparations to ensure smooth polling. Security deployments, monitoring mechanisms, and logistical arrangements have been put in place across constituencies.
As voters head to the polls, the outcomes in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, both of which are ruled by key opposition parties, are symbolic of shifting political patterns nationwide. The results on 4 May 2026 will follow months of rhetoric-heavy campaigning, contentious administrative decisions, and political violence.
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