“We Want Our Maids Back Safe and Soon”: Viral Meme Highlights Gurugram’s Domestic Help Shortage During West Bengal Elections 2026

The meme also drew criticism from prominent voices. Economist Sanjeev Sanyal responded, saying: “It is a tragedy that a state that produced Vivekananda, Netaji, AJC Bose, Tagore, Bankim and Vidyasagar is today thought of merely as a source of household help in the rest of India. While there is nothing wrong in working as a maid or driver (all honest labour should be respected), the cultural and economic decline of my home state is not a joke.”

Internet personality Shefali Vaidya also criticized the post, writing: “So as per this, West Bengal exports nothing but cheap labour to the rest of the country? And no Bhadralok Bong has a problem with this? Whatever happened to Bengali pride?”

Many others echoed similar sentiments. One user wrote, “It’s sad to see this. From being a top industrialised state with Nobel laureates and leading intellectuals, Bengal is now being projected merely as a source of domestic help for NCR.” Another added, “This has been happening since last month! It’s affecting office attendance.”

Some comments also took a controversial turn, with one user claiming that many of the workers are not from West Bengal but from countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Pakistan, alleging illegal migration.