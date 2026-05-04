How Indian Right Wing Celebrated Mamata’s Loss with Misogyny

As vote counting continues in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trailing significantly behind the BJP, with the gap crossing 100 seats. Nearly 10 hours into counting, the BJP remains far ahead, making it increasingly unlikely for the TMC to bridge the difference.

Amid these developments, social media has been flooded with memes featuring figures like Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi, and other political personalities. While some memes are humorous and light-hearted, others have crossed the line into controversial and offensive territory.

In one such viral meme, Sayani Ghosh, a TMC MP, is depicted wearing a condom on her head. The image appears to be AI-generated and has been widely circulated across platforms with different captions. One such post reads, “Today, they have no other way but to hide their face in a condom!”