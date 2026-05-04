VVPAT Slips Found in North 24 Parganas District; TMC Slams ECI’s Negligence

The assembly elections have finally entered their final phase, with four states—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala—and the Union Territory of Puducherry set to witness a major shift in their political landscapes.

On May 4, 2026, the counting of votes will commence, deciding the fate of these regions and answering the key question of who will form the next government in the respective states and the UT. However, just hours before the counting, political chaos erupted in West Bengal on May 3, 2026.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that several Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips were found on roads in Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district. VVPATs are slips used to provide feedback to voters and contain the names of the candidates for whom a voter has cast their vote.

See Also: “Gross Electoral Fraud”: ECI Rejects TMC Allegations of Vote Tampering, Collusion with BJP Ahead of Counting

The ruling TMC has accused the Election Commission of India of negligence amid a plethora of allegations of voter tampering and manipulation. The party stated that the VVPAT slips were recovered from Booth No. 29 of the Noapara Assembly constituency.