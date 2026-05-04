VVPAT Slips Found in North 24 Parganas District; TMC Slams ECI’s Negligence

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The assembly elections have finally entered their final phase, with four states—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala—and the Union Territory of Puducherry set to witness a major shift in their political landscapes.
On May 4, 2026, the counting of votes will commence, deciding the fate of these regions and answering the key question of who will form the next government in the respective states and the UT. However, just hours before the counting, political chaos erupted in West Bengal on May 3, 2026.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that several Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips were found on roads in Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district. VVPATs are slips used to provide feedback to voters and contain the names of the candidates for whom a voter has cast their vote.
See Also: “Gross Electoral Fraud”: ECI Rejects TMC Allegations of Vote Tampering, Collusion with BJP Ahead of Counting
The ruling TMC has accused the Election Commission of India of negligence amid a plethora of allegations of voter tampering and manipulation. The party stated that the VVPAT slips were recovered from Booth No. 29 of the Noapara Assembly constituency.
Party members posted videos and photographs of slips lying on the road on social media. A user who shared the video on X stated that she had discovered the slips in a garbage dump in the North 24 Parganas district. The issue was flagged not only by the TMC but also by the opposition.
BJP candidate Arjun Singh took to X to raise concerns over the VVPAT slips found in the garbage dump. He wrote, “The VVPAT slips should have been kept with the concerned EVM in the strong room, but they have been thrown in the garbage. I request @ECISVEEP and @CEOWestBengal to look into this, identify the culprits responsible for this incident, and ensure that the counting process is not vitiated.”
The District Electoral Officer (DEO) of the concerned region issued an official statement following the allegations. The DEO clarified that the VVPAT slips were not those used on polling day; instead, they were from mock polls conducted prior to voting. The officer stated, “A detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a formal complaint has been lodged for verification and action.”
The West Bengal Assembly election was conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29, 2026. With a total voter turnout of 92.93% across 294 seats, the results are expected to be declared by noon on May 4, 2026.