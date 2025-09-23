Submerged Kolkata after one night’s rain exposes poor disaster management: Bengal LoP

Kolkata, Sep 23: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday, blamed the Kolkata civic authorities for "gross inefficiency" after a single night of heavy rain left the city and its adjoining areas submerged. At least seven people have been electrocuted after coming in contact with live wires in flooded localities.

“With just one night’s rain, Kolkata-Salt Lake is submerged! The city is flooded, residents are in distress, and office commuters face extreme hardship. In an era when technology is so advanced that we can predict when it will rain and how much, the inefficiency and indifference of the mayors of Kolkata and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporations force the city’s residents to bear the consequences,” Adhikari said in a social media statement on Tuesday morning.

He accused the civic bodies of failing to learn lessons from repeated waterlogging episodes in the past. The people face the same ordeal every year, but no preventive steps are ever taken, he said.

The leader of the opposition also launched a scathing attack against the state electricity department over the electrocution deaths.