How Amateur Radio Operators in West Bengal Track Down Missing Persons Throughout India and Reconnect Families Across Borders

In one of the largest cross border rescue efforts led by amateur radio volunteers, 29 Indians suffering from memory loss have been brought back from Nepal to India after years of being untraceable. The repatriation was completed on Sunday, 18 January 2026, through the Jogbani border at Araria, Bihar, in a coordinated operation involving the Indian Embassy in Nepal, several Nepali and Indian voluntary organisations, and HAM radio enthusiasts from the West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC).

The group included 17 men and 12 women who had wandered into Nepal from different districts of West Bengal and other states. Many of the 29 had been living in care homes in Nepal, unable to recall their identities. One of them was 31-year-old Abhishek Ghosh from Natagarh in Sodepur, WB, who had been missing for several years. After arrival in India, the returnees were scheduled to receive medical care before being reunited with families.

WBRC secretary Ambarish Nag Biswas told Times of India that families of the missing had feared their names could be deleted from electoral rolls under the SIR process. “Acting on requests from families of the missing persons, HAM radio operators and West Bengal Radio Club approached both the Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Nepal Embassy in Kolkata, urging the early return of Indian nationals,” he said.

The mission involved the participation of Nepal’s Manav Sevashram Sangh, the Nepal Lions Club, and Biratnagar Green City Lions Club, along with Maharashtra-based Dr. Bharat Vatwani Shraddha Rehabilitation Centre.