An Acid Attack at 14, and a Lifetime Without Justice

By Antara Swarnakar

Hakimpur (North 24 Parganas), West Bengal: Sunita Dutta was 14 when she rejected a proposal from a neighbour. One month later, the boy threw acid on her face while she slept, disfiguring her face and body and forcing her to undergo more than 25 surgeries over the next five years. Fifteen years on, the accused, who destroyed her childhood, continues to roam free across the border. Sunita, now 29, remains haunted by the night of the attack and has yet to see justice.

At the time, Sunita was a Class 9 student living in a small village near the Hakimpur border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. She lived with her mother, a tailor, and her two elder brothers, who worked as daily-wage labourers outside the state.

The trouble began when a neighbour, Ranajit Tarafdar, who had come from Bangladesh to study in the area, started harassing her after she rejected his advances. Despite repeated complaints by her family and a formal police warning, the stalking continued. Exactly one month after the police released him, Tarafdar carried out his threat. Around midnight, he threw acid through the window of Sunita’s house while she slept.

“I didn’t even realise it was acid. I had no idea acid could do something like this. I started screaming in pain,” Sunita recalled.

She was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Hakimpur by neighbours, but the facility refused to admit her, saying it was not equipped to treat burn cases. She was then taken to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where staff again refused admission. Finally, she was admitted to a private nursing home, where her long and painful treatment journey began.

“The bill there became so huge that my family simply could not manage it. So they brought me back home. After that, I was taken to hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and finally again to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. In total, I underwent around 25 surgeries, and the entire treatment process took five years. Each surgery needed about two months or more for recovery,” she said.

Today, Sunita suffers from thalassemia and undergoes blood transfusions from time to time. The attack left one of her eyes completely damaged, one ear entirely missing, and both breasts burnt and destroyed.