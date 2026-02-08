Between Tides and Turmoil: West Bengal’s Largest Fishing Communities are Struggling to Stay Afloat

Two sides of the coin

Despite the hardship it causes, Srikant says he does not oppose the ban itself.

“Fishing bans have to be there,” he said. “If fish populations are to bounce back, trawling must be brought under control. These trawlers don’t just fish—they claw through the seabed, destroying the very ecosystem the bans are meant to protect.”

Srikant has been fishing since he was 16. He began as a labourer on his father’s boat and now owns his own vessel. Over more than five decades, he has witnessed multiple iterations of the ban and believes it is ecologically necessary.

“Everyone you see here…every calloused hand, every sun-darkened face…is a fisherman who inherited this life from his father, and his father before him,” he said. “Fishing is all we’ve ever known. It’s our craft, our culture, and our only means of survival. We don’t have land or shops, or salaries. We have boats and nets.”

Yet even those who support the ban are deeply anxious about its economic impact.

Kalpana Mondal, a fishworker from Contai, said declining catches have pushed families into unsustainable debt. “There are not as many fish in the sea as there used to be,” she said. “Without ample catch, we can’t repay loans. The two-month ban forces us to work as labourers. There are five people in my family, and it costs us around Rs 15,000 a month just to survive.”

She added that the promised compensation of Rs 5,000 during the ban has not reached fishworkers. “Even that amount feels like a myth now,” she said. “And why is only the man promised this money? Don’t my efforts matter because I’m a woman?”

Mamoni Pradhan shared a similar story. Her husband, Khokhon Pradhan, once known locally for his skill as a fisherman, now works as a daily labourer. “We don’t own any land,” she said. “Fishing was all we had. We even tried growing watermelons, but the chemicals alone cost Rs 800 to Rs 1,000. Nothing works.”

Khokhon said borrowing money from mahajans, or informal moneylenders, has become unavoidable. “If I borrow Rs 6 lakh, I have to sell my entire catch to him at a price he decides,” he said. “There’s no interest, but there’s no freedom either.”