How Kolkata’s cremation workers are navigating a changing profession

Kolkata, West Bengal: “We have endured enough hardship,” said Asha (name changed), the wife of a cremation worker at a Kolkata burning ghat. “I want my son to get a good job and my daughter to be married into a good family. I have seen my father-in-law suffer from respiratory disease because of the smoke. Now my husband’s health is getting affected. I do not want my son to go through the same.”

Her daughter has completed Class 12, and her son is pursuing graduation.

At Kolkata’s cremation grounds, where smoke rises long before dawn, and the clang of iron stretchers signals another arrival, an ancient profession is quietly being reshaped. Some of it by electricity, but mostly through municipal systems and government payrolls, say locals.

For generations, members of the Dom community, now officially referred to as satkar karmis after a West Bengal government notification in December 2023, handled cremations through knowledge passed down within families. The Doms, a Scheduled Caste community, have historically been associated with occupations related to death and sanitation.

At Kolkata’s cremation grounds, that history is still visible — in the rituals surrounding the pyre, the smoke rising over the river and the generations of workers who learned the trade from their fathers.

Workers say that the landscape has been steadily shifting over the decades. Electricity, municipal systems and new career aspirations are slowly reshaping the profession.

For some families, the change means that the work will end with them.

Once a caste-bound occupation dependent on informal payments from grieving families, cremation work in Kolkata has gradually become a salaried municipal job. Electric furnaces now operate alongside traditional wooden pyres, and there are proper roads that lead to the ghat.

See Also: War Reaches Kitchens: Long Waits, Booking Failures and Black Market Sales Leave Delhi Households Struggling for Cooking Gas