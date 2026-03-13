Childhood Swept Away by the Ganges

Patna, Bihar: “Ganga Mai ab hamni ke chhati par aa tikal badi.”

“Mother Ganga is now knocking on our chest,” said Sunaina Devi of Badhara block of Bihar’s Bhojpur district, standing beside the tarpaulin shelter where her family now lives after river erosion forced them from their village.

Devi is among many residents of the district whose lives have been upended by the shifting course of the Ganges. Across villages such as Piparpati and Balua, families displaced by river erosion now live under temporary shelters pitched along embankments.

In these settlements, insecurity and poverty are pushing parents toward decisions they once resisted: marrying their daughters early.

“When the house itself is gone, where will we run with a young daughter?”, Devi told 101Reporters. “Sleeping a young girl under a tarpaulin is like inviting danger. That is why we got her married.”

Residents across the erosion-hit belt say the fear of losing their homes, and the inability to ensure safety for adolescent daughters in temporary shelters, is leading to a rise in early marriages.