BJP Announces Second List for Bengal Polls, Names Candidates For 111 Constituencies

Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, naming nominees for 111 more constituencies.

With this, the party has announced a total of 255 candidates for the 294-member House. The first list, released on March 14, contained the names of candidates for 144 constituencies. The remaining 39 candidates are yet to be announced.

However, it is not yet clear whether the BJP will field its own party candidates from the three hill constituencies of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong, or leave them for its hill alliance partner and Bimal Gurung-founded Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).