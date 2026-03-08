Muslim Man Lynched by Cow Vigilante Gang in Rajasthan Under Pretext of Cattle Smuggling

28-year-old Aamir Khan, a truck driver from Haryana’s Palwal district, was shot dead by cow vigilantes in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, early on 2 March 2025. His family alleges that the attackers were linked to the Bajrang Dal and killed him under suspicion of cattle smuggling.

Aamir’s relatives say he had loaded fruits and vegetables in his vehicle and was preparing to leave for Delhi’s Azadpur mandi when a group of men allegedly rammed his truck and opened fire. “They first hit his vehicle with their car and then shot him,” Aamir’s uncle Zubair said.

According to the family, Aamir had gone to pick up a helper near Sare Kala village before starting his journey to Delhi. While he was waiting near a mosque with the loaded vehicle, several vehicles reportedly approached and attacked him.

Zubair said the family received a phone call around 7 am informing them that Aamir had been taken to a police station in the Bhiwadi area. When relatives reached the location, they were directed to another police station and later to the government hospital in Bhiwadi, where they were told that Aamir had already died.

The family claims the post mortem examination found that Aamir died from a gunshot wound to the head and that a bullet was recovered during the autopsy.