Muslim Man Lynched by Cow Vigilante Gang in Rajasthan Under Pretext of Cattle Smuggling

Key Points
A 28-year-old truck driver died after a violent incident near Bhiwadi in Rajasthan in the early hours of 2 March 2026, triggering protests by family members who allege he was shot by cow vigilantes.
Police say the death occurred during a clash involving alleged cattle smugglers and people chasing their vehicle, while Aamir's family alleges a targeted attack under false pretences.
The incident has renewed debate over violence linked to cow vigilantism in Rajasthan, where several high profile lynching cases have been reported in recent years.
28-year-old Aamir Khan, a truck driver from Haryana’s Palwal district, was shot dead by cow vigilantes in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, early on 2 March 2025. His family alleges that the attackers were linked to the Bajrang Dal and killed him under suspicion of cattle smuggling.
Aamir’s relatives say he had loaded fruits and vegetables in his vehicle and was preparing to leave for Delhi’s Azadpur mandi when a group of men allegedly rammed his truck and opened fire. “They first hit his vehicle with their car and then shot him,” Aamir’s uncle Zubair said.
According to the family, Aamir had gone to pick up a helper near Sare Kala village before starting his journey to Delhi. While he was waiting near a mosque with the loaded vehicle, several vehicles reportedly approached and attacked him.
Zubair said the family received a phone call around 7 am informing them that Aamir had been taken to a police station in the Bhiwadi area. When relatives reached the location, they were directed to another police station and later to the government hospital in Bhiwadi, where they were told that Aamir had already died.
The family claims the post mortem examination found that Aamir died from a gunshot wound to the head and that a bullet was recovered during the autopsy.
However, police have presented a different version of events. According to Bhiwadi Deputy Superintendent of Police Kailash Choudhary, authorities received information around 5 am about a pickup truck carrying cattle being chased by several people. A confrontation took place near Sare Kala village, where police say stone pelting occurred between the two groups.
“An altercation took place near Sare Kala village. A young man identified as Aamir was seriously injured and later declared dead at the hospital. The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation,” Choudhary told reporters.
Police officials said five cattle were recovered from the pickup truck and stones were found inside the vehicle. According to the police account, Aamir was allegedly among those in the vehicle and sustained injuries during the clash. The officer added that it would only become clear after the post mortem and forensic examination whether the death was caused by a bullet or injuries sustained during the confrontation.
Following the incident, the Chaupanki police station registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including Section 103(1) for murder, as well as sections related to intentional harm and endangering human life. The family has named several individuals in their complaint and alleged that around 10-12 unidentified persons were also involved in the attack.
The incident triggered protests by Aamir’s relatives and villagers, who gathered outside the Chaupanki police station demanding action against those responsible. Senior police officers, including the district Superintendent of Police, reached the area to control the situation, and additional forces were deployed as a precaution. Khalil Ahmed, who was involved in the incident and fled from the scene, alleges that the attackers acted with an intent to kill.
Family members have strongly denied the police’s version of events. They say Aamir had worked as a truck driver for nearly a decade and primarily transported vegetables and fruits. “He’s a truck driver. He doesn’t have anything to do with such things,” Zubair said. “He drove his uncle’s truck and usually ferried vegetables. He had nothing to do with cow smuggling.”
Aamir’s grandfather Nasru also rejected the allegations, saying the young driver was simply trying to support his family. “He was the eldest son; he used to feed his family, and they killed him,” he said. “He has young children, and his wife is pregnant. What shall they do?”
“They kill anyone and label him a cow smuggler, especially Muslims, and that’s how they get away with it,” Nasru added. “You sit down, they beat you. You stand, they beat you. If you buy meat, they say it’s beef, then they beat you. That’s how it is.”
Aamir is survived by his wife, who is reportedly four months pregnant, and a young daughter. Family members say he was the primary breadwinner and was also helping arrange the upcoming marriage of his sister.
His uncle said the family is demanding a fair investigation and punishment for those responsible. “We want justice for Aamir. Those who killed him must be punished,” he said.
The killing has once again drawn attention to violence linked to allegations of cow smuggling in Rajasthan and neighbouring states. Previous incidents, including the killings of Pehlu Khan in 2017 and Rakbar Khan in 2018 in Alwar district, sparked national debate over cow vigilantism and the role of law enforcement.
In 2023, Junaid and Nasir from Haryana’s Nuh district were found burned to death in Rajasthan. An investigation led to the arrest of Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante with long record of violence. While the case is still under judicial consideration, Manesar has been released on bail.
“Monu Manesar and his associates walk freely,” Zubair said, “while our boys are getting killed only because they are Muslims.”
