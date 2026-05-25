BJP Govt Cuts Bakrid Holiday to One Day After Restricting Cattle Slaughter in Bengal

The BJP government in West Bengal has reduced the public holiday for Bakrid from two days to one day, reversing a policy introduced under the previous Trinamool Congress administration. In a fresh notification issued by the state Finance Department on 23 May 2026, the government declared that 28 May would be the only public holiday for the festival

The notification said the Governor was “pleased to declare May 28, 2026, (Thursday) as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, on account of Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid).” The earlier holidays announced for 26 and 27 May have been cancelled and will now be treated as regular working days for all government offices, institutions and establishments covered under the notification.

The decision brings West Bengal’s holiday schedule in line with the Centre’s single-day observance of the festival. The rollback comes amid a broader administrative shift under the new BJP-led government headed by Suvendu Adhikari.

Senior officials said the administration is attempting to restore what it described as “work culture” and reduce disruptions caused by prolonged holidays. “The government’s message is that official work and public services should not suffer because of an excessive holiday culture,” a senior government official said.

Soon after taking office, the government introduced stricter attendance norms in state offices. Employees were instructed to report by 10:15 am and remain in office till at least 5:15 pm, effectively mandating a seven-hour workday.