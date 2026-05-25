BJP Govt Cuts Bakrid Holiday to One Day After Restricting Cattle Slaughter in Bengal

Key Points
The West Bengal government has cancelled the earlier two-day Bakrid holiday and declared 28 May 2026 as the sole public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha.
The move comes as the new BJP government statedly pushes for stricter attendance rules and administrative discipline in state offices.
The Calcutta High Court has refused to stay the state’s cattle slaughter notification ahead of Bakrid and directed the government to strengthen safeguards.
The BJP government in West Bengal has reduced the public holiday for Bakrid from two days to one day, reversing a policy introduced under the previous Trinamool Congress administration. In a fresh notification issued by the state Finance Department on 23 May 2026, the government declared that 28 May would be the only public holiday for the festival
The notification said the Governor was “pleased to declare May 28, 2026, (Thursday) as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, on account of Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid).” The earlier holidays announced for 26 and 27 May have been cancelled and will now be treated as regular working days for all government offices, institutions and establishments covered under the notification.
The decision brings West Bengal’s holiday schedule in line with the Centre’s single-day observance of the festival. The rollback comes amid a broader administrative shift under the new BJP-led government headed by Suvendu Adhikari.
Senior officials said the administration is attempting to restore what it described as “work culture” and reduce disruptions caused by prolonged holidays. “The government’s message is that official work and public services should not suffer because of an excessive holiday culture,” a senior government official said.
Soon after taking office, the government introduced stricter attendance norms in state offices. Employees were instructed to report by 10:15 am and remain in office till at least 5:15 pm, effectively mandating a seven-hour workday.
Bakrid, also known as Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ud-Zuha, is one of the major Islamic festivals and commemorates the spirit of sacrifice. The festival is traditionally marked by animal sacrifice. The revised Bakrid holiday schedule closely follows growing controversy over the state government’s regulations on cattle slaughter.
On 13 May 2026, the government issued guidelines directing strict enforcement of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950. The notification requires a “fit for slaughter” certificate before bulls, bullocks, cows, calves and buffaloes can be slaughtered.
Under the rules, only animals above 14 years in age or those permanently incapacitated due to injury, deformity, old age or incurable disease may be certified for slaughter. The notification also prohibits slaughter in open public places and warns of penal action for violations.
Several organisations representing cattle traders and members of the Muslim community challenged the order before the Calcutta High Court, arguing that the restrictions would affect Bakrid observances and harm livelihoods linked to the cattle trade. During hearings on 21 May 2026, petitioners sought exemptions under Section 12 of the 1950 Act, arguing that qurbani practices involved the sacrifice of healthy animals.
The court, however, refused to stay the notification. A division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen held that the government’s order merely implemented directions already issued by the High Court in 2018 and therefore did not warrant interim judicial interference. At the same time, the High Court directed the state government to decide within 24 hours on requests seeking exemptions under Section 12 of the Act in view of the approaching festival dates.
The bench also observed that “sacrifice of a cow is not a part of the festival of Id-Uz-Zoha and is not a religious requirement under Islam”, referring to an earlier Supreme Court ruling in Mohd. Hanif Quareshi v. State of Bihar.
[DS]
Suggested Reading: