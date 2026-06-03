TMC Dissolves All Bengal Committees Amid Massive Rebellion by 58 MLAs

The decision came hours after a rebel faction of TMC MLAs approached the West Bengal Assembly Speaker seeking recognition as a separate legislature party, further deepening the crisis within the organisation. The turmoil began after the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw the BJP secure a landslide victory with 207 seats, while the TMC was reduced to just 80 seats.

The party further stated that it would undertake a “comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level.” Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted.

The statement concluded by saying, “The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose.” However, the party did not elaborate on the specific reasons behind the decision.

The Rebel Faction of TMC

The TMC is currently facing a major internal crisis, with 58 of its 80 MLAs breaking away to form a separate legislature party led by expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee. In a significant setback for party chief Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose accepted the rebel faction's claim and recognised Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition.