TMC Dissolves All Bengal Committees Amid Massive Rebellion by 58 MLAs

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On June 3, 2026, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced on its X platform that it was dissolving all party committees in West Bengal following its major electoral defeat. The move is aimed at rebuilding the party amid growing internal rifts and rebellion by several legislators. The party said it would conduct a full-scale performance review and organisational assessment before restructuring its entire setup.
In a statement posted on X, the party said, “After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect.”
The decision came hours after a rebel faction of TMC MLAs approached the West Bengal Assembly Speaker seeking recognition as a separate legislature party, further deepening the crisis within the organisation. The turmoil began after the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw the BJP secure a landslide victory with 207 seats, while the TMC was reduced to just 80 seats.
The party further stated that it would undertake a “comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level.” Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted.
The statement concluded by saying, “The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose.” However, the party did not elaborate on the specific reasons behind the decision.
The TMC is currently facing a major internal crisis, with 58 of its 80 MLAs breaking away to form a separate legislature party led by expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee. In a significant setback for party chief Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose accepted the rebel faction's claim and recognised Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition.
The rebels claim they represent the "real" TMC in the Assembly and currently have the support of 58 MLAs, with two more expected to join them.
“We are representing the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly. We are a block of 60 MLAs. We would request Mamata Banerjee to be our advisor and guide us. We will play the role of a constructive opposition,” Ritabrata Banerjee told reporters on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had sent a letter to Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose proposing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition. However, the Speaker rejected the proposal after expelled MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha alleged that several signatures on the document supporting Chattopadhyay's candidature had been forged.
[VP]
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