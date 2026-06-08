“Hide and Seek With Police!!!” Netizens React After TMC Leader Brahmananda Chakraborty Is Found Hiding Beneath a Saree Pile During Police Search in West Bengal

One wrote, “He could as well have been hiding wearing all these sarees and draping them on his head. Hiding behind sarees as a metaphor has been taken to the next level by TMC goons.” Another wrote, “Bro really chose the most Bengali hiding spot possible. Bengal politics never disappoints.” One wrote, “Worst Camouflage in History of India.” Others said that he thought he was playing hide and seek and compared it to movies.

Some showed disappointment towards the system, questioning what the leader did. One wrote, “I hope such action is taken against all politicians in India. The agencies definitely know who's corrupt. It's just a matter of will and pressure from the ruling government.” Another wrote, “Every one of these dynastic parties is untrustworthy and corrupt. It's all about that family and their hold on power through loot, and distribution to the sycophants and the 'vote bank'. BJP has no alternative to it, frankly, because the rest are such fraudsters who peddle 'secularism' to us Hindus and loot us.”

The arrest of Chakraborty comes at a time when the state is going through a series of investigations, raids, and public protests involving several members of TMC and its workers who lost the 2026 elections. These developments have intensified political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition ahead of future electoral contests.