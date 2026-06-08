“Hide and Seek With Police!!!” Netizens React After TMC Leader Brahmananda Chakraborty Is Found Hiding Beneath a Saree Pile During Police Search in West Bengal

TMC leader Brahmananda Chakraborty was found hiding beneath a pile of sarees in a godown during a police search operation
Police launched the operation after receiving complaints that Chakraborty collected "cut money" from beneficiaries of a government housing scheme
A video of the arrest quickly went viral on social media, triggering a mix of humorous reactions and criticism of the leader's alleged actions
IN A SHOCKING CASE that happened in the Howrah region of West Bengal, police during a search found something inside a saree pile. There was a person, a TMC leader, who was hiding under the sarees to prevent his arrest. The video of the dramatic police arrest has gone viral on social media. The leader, Brahmananda Chakraborty, was hiding beneath the sarees while the police were searching for him in relation to a corruption allegation against him.
Brahmananda Chakraborty is a local leader of TMC from the Udaynarayanpur region of Howrah district in West Bengal. According to reports, police launched the search operation after it received a complaint against the leader that he had collected commissions, commonly called "cut money," from a government housing scheme. The beneficiaries of the housing scheme were people from economically backward sections.
The people who live in the Bilsapur area of Howrah alleged that Chakraborty had been moving some of the money from the fund that was allocated to the beneficiaries under the housing scheme to himself. After the residents filed a formal complaint against the leader at the local police station, police began the investigation and started efforts to locate and arrest him.
After finding out that the police team was coming to his house to arrest him, Chakraborty tried to evade arrest and hence ran to hide himself. According to reports, he moved to a saree godown of a nearby clothing shop to hide himself. But his efforts didn't end well. He was then found during the police search and was seen covered in a saree pile. A video was recorded and he was arrested.
The video circulated online in which police officers are first shown in their uniforms. A police officer removed a pile of sarees and found him lying beneath it in a failed attempt to hide from the police. He was then arrested, and social media made the video viral. Many people started commenting on it, some writing funny comments and laughing at him, while others condemned his act and what he did.
One wrote, “He could as well have been hiding wearing all these sarees and draping them on his head. Hiding behind sarees as a metaphor has been taken to the next level by TMC goons.” Another wrote, “Bro really chose the most Bengali hiding spot possible. Bengal politics never disappoints.” One wrote, “Worst Camouflage in History of India.” Others said that he thought he was playing hide and seek and compared it to movies.
Some showed disappointment towards the system, questioning what the leader did. One wrote, “I hope such action is taken against all politicians in India. The agencies definitely know who's corrupt. It's just a matter of will and pressure from the ruling government.” Another wrote, “Every one of these dynastic parties is untrustworthy and corrupt. It's all about that family and their hold on power through loot, and distribution to the sycophants and the 'vote bank'. BJP has no alternative to it, frankly, because the rest are such fraudsters who peddle 'secularism' to us Hindus and loot us.”
The arrest of Chakraborty comes at a time when the state is going through a series of investigations, raids, and public protests involving several members of TMC and its workers who lost the 2026 elections. These developments have intensified political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition ahead of future electoral contests.
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