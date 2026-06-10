“How to Trust Such Snakes?” Netizens React to TMC MP June Malia’s Viral ‘Teach Them a Lesson’ Video Amid Speculation Over Her Joining BJP

An old video of TMC MP June Malia resurfaced on social media, showing her speaking about taking revenge for the alleged insults faced by Mamata Banerjee.
June Malia's recent presence at meetings attended by BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, has fuelled speculation that she could join the BJP
Netizens criticised the MP, with some accusing her of hypocrisy and others questioning political accountability, while comparing her situation to other leaders who switched parties.
JUNE MALIA, an Indian actress and politician, gained public attention after an old video of hers went viral on social media on June 10, 2026. The Trinamool Congress MP from Midnapore can be seen in the video talking about the insults that Mamata Banerjee had faced and saying that after the results were announced, they would take revenge or teach their opponents a lesson. The video was recorded before the West Bengal Assembly election results on May 5, 2026.
While in the video she spoke confidently about the victory of the TMC in the elections, the outcome did not turn out well for the party, and the BJP emerged victorious. Following the defeat, many leaders within the TMC started rebelling, with several members of the legislature party distancing themselves from Mamata Banerjee, resulting in her losing operational control over the party. A total of 58 out of 80 TMC legislators have formed their own faction, calling themselves the "real" TMC.
While some have started a new rebel party, other TMC leaders are also joining the ruling BJP. MP June Malia recently attended an administrative meeting held by BJP leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Balaka Mancha in Kolaghat, West Bengal. This was not the end, as a secret meeting allegedly took place at the residence of Shatabdi Roy in Delhi, which, according to The Indian Express, Suvendu Adhikari led and June Malia also attended the gathering.
Her presence at these meetings has triggered speculation about her joining the BJP. While she was considered a loyal soldier of the TMC, these developments have fuelled rumours about a shift in her political loyalties. Following these developments, her old video gained renewed attention and started circulating widely on social media.
The video was reshared by many users, who also reacted and commented on the post. In the clip, she is heard saying, "The way they have insulted Didi day after day... everyone has seen it! All you young boys and girls have seen it! But we will respond to that insult! We will respond from the 5th. We will beat them out."
One user wrote, "Women in power should uplift, not incite violence. India just voted for change; will the new govt actually hold her accountable or is this the same old goonda raj with a sari?" Another wrote, "Even if she manages to join BJP, she will not be spared from egg treatment and the title of chor by the people of Bengal. WB people will never forget her hate speech."
Many people called her a hypocrite for allegedly moving closer to the same party against which she had spoken in the video. One person wrote, "These fellows are now saying they will support BJP as part of NDA. How to trust such snakes who just a month back wanted to do a genocide" Another user commented, "Politics can be unpredictable. Those who once stood at the forefront of the party's aggressive rhetoric now find themselves in the rebel camp."
Some people said that the BJP would eventually induct such leaders, pointing out that Suvendu Adhikari himself had once been a TMC leader and a critic of the BJP. One user wrote, "She is inside the washing machine now. Her evil deeds are washed by Ganga." Another commented, "I therefore doubt our democracy! Had this been an ordinary citizen, he or she would have been behind bars."
Suggested Reading: