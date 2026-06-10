“How to Trust Such Snakes?” Netizens React to TMC MP June Malia’s Viral ‘Teach Them a Lesson’ Video Amid Speculation Over Her Joining BJP

One user wrote, "Women in power should uplift, not incite violence. India just voted for change; will the new govt actually hold her accountable or is this the same old goonda raj with a sari?" Another wrote, "Even if she manages to join BJP, she will not be spared from egg treatment and the title of chor by the people of Bengal. WB people will never forget her hate speech."

Many people called her a hypocrite for allegedly moving closer to the same party against which she had spoken in the video. One person wrote, "These fellows are now saying they will support BJP as part of NDA. How to trust such snakes who just a month back wanted to do a genocide" Another user commented, "Politics can be unpredictable. Those who once stood at the forefront of the party's aggressive rhetoric now find themselves in the rebel camp."

Some people said that the BJP would eventually induct such leaders, pointing out that Suvendu Adhikari himself had once been a TMC leader and a critic of the BJP. One user wrote, "She is inside the washing machine now. Her evil deeds are washed by Ganga." Another commented, "I therefore doubt our democracy! Had this been an ordinary citizen, he or she would have been behind bars."