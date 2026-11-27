Police Launch Extensive Search Operation to Arrest Pratap Das

After the firing incident, the Ismail area and other parts of Asansol were placed under heightened security and surveillance as officers conducted raids to prevent the accused from escaping.

Police intensified checking at several locations, increased checkpoints and restricted access to the areas where Das was suspected to be hiding. Neighbouring areas were also raided, and CCTV footage was examined to trace his movements.

Das is a wanted criminal accused in several cases, including alleged cyber fraud and robbery. Several other reports also linked him to cases involving murder, drug peddling and illegal arms dealing.

He had been evading arrest before Wednesday's raid and was reportedly hiding in the locality following the incident until police caught him on Friday.

Das is currently undergoing treatment at Asansol District Hospital. Further investigation into the case is underway.

[Rh/VP/RS]