AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
THE WEST BENGAL POLICE arrested wanted criminal Pratap Das on Friday, November 27, 2026, in Asansol city following a police chase and exchange of fire. During the operation, police opened fire, injuring Das, who sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was subsequently taken to Asansol District Hospital for medical attention. According to media reports, sources, Das was roaming in the locality when police spotted him and started chasing him.
Police attempted to arrest him, but he tried to escape, leading to a chase through the area. Videos of the incident were widely shared on social media, showing police personnel running after the accused, who was carrying a gun. During the chase, Das allegedly fired two rounds at the police team, prompting them to retaliate. He was hit in the leg and subsequently taken into custody. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.
The arrest took place two days after another incident in which police traced Das's whereabouts and tried to arrest him, leading him to open fire at the police team. This incident happened on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, when police raided the Ismail area under Hirapur Police Station. A police team from Asansol South Police Station conducted the raid in connection with a cyber fraud case after receiving information that Das had returned home to meet his wife.
While police personnel were trying to catch him, Das allegedly fired at least three rounds at the team. No police personnel or local residents were injured in the incident. He then managed to escape, leading police to launch an extensive search operation across Asansol. Multiple police teams from Asansol North, Asansol South and Hirapur police stations joined forces and deployed officers across the area to trace Das’s location.
After the firing incident, the Ismail area and other parts of Asansol were placed under heightened security and surveillance as officers conducted raids to prevent the accused from escaping.
Police intensified checking at several locations, increased checkpoints and restricted access to the areas where Das was suspected to be hiding. Neighbouring areas were also raided, and CCTV footage was examined to trace his movements.
Das is a wanted criminal accused in several cases, including alleged cyber fraud and robbery. Several other reports also linked him to cases involving murder, drug peddling and illegal arms dealing.
He had been evading arrest before Wednesday's raid and was reportedly hiding in the locality following the incident until police caught him on Friday.
Das is currently undergoing treatment at Asansol District Hospital. Further investigation into the case is underway.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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