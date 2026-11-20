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A MEDICINE that costs as much as ₹9 crore for a year's treatment is set to reach seven Indian children with a rare genetic disorder, free of cost. The woman behind this initiative is a Hyderabad-based paediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, who worked with Access to Medicines India and a Netherlands-based foundation to bring down the cost of the drug from crores to just ₹2.5 lakh per child annually.
The children, diagnosed with Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome (AHDS), are set to receive a year's supply of tiratricol, also known as TRIAC, on November 30, 2026. The medicine has been prepared through pharmaceutical compounding by Transvaal Pharmacy in The Hague, Netherlands, with support from the Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation (PAF).
According to reports, the first batch will be handed over to the parents of the seven children along with the necessary documentation including individual import permission. Since TRIAC has a shelf life of six months, the import would happen in two batches as the families have secured approvals for one year of treatment.
In the market, the drug can cost from ₹4.68 crore to ₹9 crore per child annually. However, the compound formulation that Dr Santosh has worked on brings the estimated cost down to ₹2.5 lakh.
The idea started taking shape after a child under the care of Dr Sivaranjani, Aarav, was diagnosed with AHDS. His mother, Pavitra Sirolkar, was met with the daunting ordeal of arranging money for a treatment, priced beyond the reach of most Indian families. She had to arrange approximately ₹12 lakh to ₹13 lakh for just one month's supply of the medicine from Germany.
Dr Santosh initially approached paediatricians, endocrinologists and paediatric neurologists to explore ways of procuring the drug. Doctors at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, where five other children with the same condition had been identified, were also approached. However, attempts to obtain the medicine through pharmaceutical company Egetis Therapeutics and its compassionate-use programme did not succeed.
The difficult ordeal led to the Hyderabad-based doctor to take the matter to social media. On September 7, 2026, she posted an appeal seeking help for the family and urged people to tag the Prime Minister, Union Health Minister and other government representatives.
The appeal brought the issue to the notice of the Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation, which explored the possibility of preparing the medicine through pharmaceutical compounding using its active pharmaceutical ingredient. Transvaal Pharmacy in the Netherlands subsequently conducted tests and developed a compound formula especially for the seven children.
The initial group comprised Arav and five children receiving treatment at CMC Vellore. A seventh child, aged one year, was identified after his father contacted Dr Santosh following her viral social media post.
Access to Medicines India also played a crucial role in coordinating the effort, while the Organization for Rare Diseases India helped secure the necessary permissions. Parents of the children and other supporters also contributed to making the treatment possible.
According to the Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation, the total cost of providing one year's treatment to all seven children is €14,200 (approximately ₹15.08 lakh). Dr Sivaranjani raised approximately ₹6.09 lakh in India through public funding, while PAF undertook to raise the remaining €8,600, approximately ₹9.13 lakh, in the Netherlands. The medicine will be provided to all seven families free of cost.
AHDS, also known as MCT8 deficiency, is a rare genetic disorder that affects the transportation of thyroid hormones into brain cells. The condition is caused by mutations in the MCT8 gene, which plays a crucial role in transferring these hormones needed for normal brain development.
When the gene does not function properly, thyroid hormones cannot enter the brain cells in adequate quantities. At the same time, excess hormone circulation in other parts of the body results in further complications.
Children with AHDS can experience severe developmental delays, intellectual disability, decreased muscle tone, abnormal movements, sleep disturbances and problems with weight gain. It can also affect cardiovascular health.
Tiratricol, also known as TRIAC, acts on thyroid hormone receptors and may help overcome some of the effects of MCT8 deficiency. It also helps minimize complications associated with peripheral thyrotoxicosis.
[Rh/HP]
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