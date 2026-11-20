A MEDICINE that costs as much as ₹9 crore for a year's treatment is set to reach seven Indian children with a rare genetic disorder, free of cost. The woman behind this initiative is a Hyderabad-based paediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, who worked with Access to Medicines India and a Netherlands-based foundation to bring down the cost of the drug from crores to just ₹2.5 lakh per child annually.

The children, diagnosed with Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome (AHDS), are set to receive a year's supply of tiratricol, also known as TRIAC, on November 30, 2026. The medicine has been prepared through pharmaceutical compounding by Transvaal Pharmacy in The Hague, Netherlands, with support from the Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation (PAF).

According to reports, the first batch will be handed over to the parents of the seven children along with the necessary documentation including individual import permission. Since TRIAC has a shelf life of six months, the import would happen in two batches as the families have secured approvals for one year of treatment.

In the market, the drug can cost from ₹4.68 crore to ₹9 crore per child annually. However, the compound formulation that Dr Santosh has worked on brings the estimated cost down to ₹2.5 lakh.