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A challenging surgery carried out successfully

When the unusual case arrived, a specialist team led by Dr. Dinesh Dutt Sharma, head of the General Surgery Unit started the preparation without wasting any time. The pipe entering through the rectum and the large intestine had moved to the abdominal area.

The surgery was challenging as the critical organs nearby were also at risk but the doctors precisely executed it after carefully assessing the extent of internal injuries.

The team of doctors made an incision in the intestine, a procedure known as enterotomy in medical language to extract the pipe out. Such critical cases are very dangerous as the object could further damage more organs while in the process of taking it out.

The hospital credited the success of the operation to the coordinated efforts of the experienced team of doctors.