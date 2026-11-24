AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A LIFE-SAVING MIRACLE was performed by the team of doctors at Rajasthan’s Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur when the team of doctors removed a four foot pipe from a young man’s rectum. On November 12, 2026 a man was admitted to the hospital after a group of persons inserted the pipe inside the man’s rectum over a brawl related to the use of the toilet.
The pipe had reached to, piercing his rectum and large intestine upward into his abdomen. This created a life-threatening situation as vital organs and major blood vessels were at risk. He was then rushed to the hospital and doctors showed no carelessness and carried out the emergency operation the very next day on November 13, 2026. The patient is now out of danger.
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When the unusual case arrived, a specialist team led by Dr. Dinesh Dutt Sharma, head of the General Surgery Unit started the preparation without wasting any time. The pipe entering through the rectum and the large intestine had moved to the abdominal area.
The surgery was challenging as the critical organs nearby were also at risk but the doctors precisely executed it after carefully assessing the extent of internal injuries.
The team of doctors made an incision in the intestine, a procedure known as enterotomy in medical language to extract the pipe out. Such critical cases are very dangerous as the object could further damage more organs while in the process of taking it out.
The hospital credited the success of the operation to the coordinated efforts of the experienced team of doctors.
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The patient’s treatment was free of cost under Rajasthan government’s Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Scheme launched in May 2021. Under this scheme the eligible beneficiary is offered cashless medical care.
The patient is still hospitalized due to the nature of injuries. The case has drawn attention because of the unusual nature of the injuries and the doctor's miraculous surgery performance which saved the life of the man.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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