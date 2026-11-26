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THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (FBI) is searching for an Indian man from Gujarat who is on its ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List.’ The man in question is Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, an Indian national wanted for allegedly murdering his wife, Palak Patel, in Maryland, United States in 2015. After the murder, he fled and has remained absconding since then. He allegedly killed his 21-year-old wife, Palak Patel, who was found dead at a doughnut shop in Maryland on April 12, 2015. The couple used to work together at the shop.
He was later placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List on April 18, 2017. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1 million (over Rs 9 crore) for information leading to his arrest. Investigators believe that Bhadreshkumar killed his wife at the doughnut shop and then fled the scene to avoid prosecution. Efforts to apprehend him are underway.
Palak Arvindbhai Patel was born on May 31, 1993, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. According to the FBI, she was a caring and kind-hearted person who was dedicated to her family and aspired to become a teacher someday. On November 25, 2013, she tied the knot in an arranged marriage with Bhadreshkumar Patel, who was 23 years old at the time. He was born in 1990 in Kantrodi, Viramgam, Gujarat.
After her marriage, she moved in with her in-laws in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Later, in September 2014, the couple moved to the United States, hoping to build a new life, earn money and support their families in India. They began working at a doughnut shop franchise located at 7567 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland, which was owned by one of Bhadreshkumar's distant relatives. The couple worked 12-hour night shifts together and alternated between day shifts.
In March 2015, Palak's parents visited them in the United States. According to FBI reports, her parents did not notice anything unusual during their stay, except for one thing: Bhadreshkumar never left Palak alone with her parents and was always present with her. Investigators later learnt that Palak was feeling homesick and wanted to return to India.
On the night of April 12, 2015, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel was working the night shift with his wife, Palak Patel, at the doughnut shop. The FBI stated that surveillance footage showed Bhadreshkumar and Palak heading to the rear of the shop. Bhadreshkumar was leading the way while Palak followed him towards the storage area. He was reportedly holding a mobile phone that appeared to be on speaker mode. Both subsequently disappeared from the camera's view.
This was the last time Palak was seen alive. Just before midnight, Bhadreshkumar allegedly attacked his wife with an edged weapon, stabbing her multiple times. While the incident was taking place, customers were still present inside the shop and were unaware of what was happening at the back. After the attack, Bhadreshkumar fled through the rear door of the shop. According to reports, he returned to the apartment he shared with Palak.
At the apartment, he changed his clothes, collected some personal belongings and cash, and then took a taxi to Newark, New Jersey. According to investigators, at around 3 am on April 13, 2015, he checked into a hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport without any luggage. At approximately 10 am, he checked out and took a hotel shuttle to Newark Penn Station. This was his last confirmed sighting, and he has not been located since.
Later, when a customer noticed that no staff members were present at the shop, they alerted the authorities. Police subsequently discovered Palak's body, and was declared dead. The reason behind the murder remains unknown. One possible motive as per the investigation was a disagreement over returning to India, as Bhadreshkumar allegedly wanted to stay in the United States while Palak wanted to return to India. Police continue to pursue leads to establish Bhadreshkumar's whereabouts.
Following Palak's murder, local police sought assistance from the FBI, as investigators believed that Bhadreshkumar could be an international flight risk. Bhadreshkumar was charged with Palak's murder, and a federal arrest warrant was issued against him. The charges include first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing to avoid prosecution.
On April 18, 2017, the FBI added him to its ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List,’ making him the 514th fugitive to be included on the list. Investigators are still examining whether Bhadreshkumar could be staying with distant relatives in the United States, travelling through Canada or even returning to India via Canada. The earlier reward offered for information leading to his arrest was $250,000, which has now been increased to $1 million, the standard reward amount for fugitives on the FBI's ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List.’
The FBI has urged people to contact their nearest FBI field office if they have any information about Bhadreshkumar. Those outside the United States can contact the nearest US Embassy or Consulate. The agency has stated that efforts to locate him are ongoing and that it continues to investigate the case to bring him back to Maryland to face justice.
[OG/VP/VS]
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