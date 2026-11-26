After her marriage, she moved in with her in-laws in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Later, in September 2014, the couple moved to the United States, hoping to build a new life, earn money and support their families in India. They began working at a doughnut shop franchise located at 7567 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland, which was owned by one of Bhadreshkumar's distant relatives. The couple worked 12-hour night shifts together and alternated between day shifts.

In March 2015, Palak's parents visited them in the United States. According to FBI reports, her parents did not notice anything unusual during their stay, except for one thing: Bhadreshkumar never left Palak alone with her parents and was always present with her. Investigators later learnt that Palak was feeling homesick and wanted to return to India.

How Was Palak Patel Murdered in Maryland, USA?

On the night of April 12, 2015, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel was working the night shift with his wife, Palak Patel, at the doughnut shop. The FBI stated that surveillance footage showed Bhadreshkumar and Palak heading to the rear of the shop. Bhadreshkumar was leading the way while Palak followed him towards the storage area. He was reportedly holding a mobile phone that appeared to be on speaker mode. Both subsequently disappeared from the camera's view.

This was the last time Palak was seen alive. Just before midnight, Bhadreshkumar allegedly attacked his wife with an edged weapon, stabbing her multiple times. While the incident was taking place, customers were still present inside the shop and were unaware of what was happening at the back. After the attack, Bhadreshkumar fled through the rear door of the shop. According to reports, he returned to the apartment he shared with Palak.