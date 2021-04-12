Monday, April 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story What Effect Does Social Media Have on Our Lives?
Lead StoryScience & Technology

What Effect Does Social Media Have on Our Lives?

Social networking can be useful at times, it is good to be reminded that social networking is synonymous with a lot of problems and possible risks

0
Social Media
Social networking has a huge effect on our lives, both positively and negatively. Pixabay

By- Khushi Bisht

Humans are social beings. Being socially associated with others helps reduce stress, increase self-esteem, and bring warmth and pleasure into our lives. Whereas, on the other hand, an absence of interpersonal relationships may be detrimental to our mental and social wellbeing. Most of us, in today’s modern world, depend on social networking sites such as Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook, Snapchat, and others to discover and engage with one another.

Social media has made it extremely easy for us to connect and disseminate information. Although it has advantages, it is essential to note that social media will never substitute interpersonal contact. It takes face-to-face interaction with one another to activate the hormones that relieve stress and make us more optimistic. Surprisingly, for a platform that is supposed to connect people, investing too much time on it can potentially leave you feeling more alone and disconnected.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Social networking has a huge effect on our lives, both positively and negatively. In this article, we will discuss the pros and cons of using social media.

Advantages Of Social Media:

Although virtual presence on social media may not have the same beneficial properties as face-to-face communication, there are several beneficial aspects where it can help you stay linked and improve your health.

Social Media
In the lack of in-person interaction, it allows people to communicate and form communities. Pixabay

Connecting with people- Social media can be used to enhance interactions among people. We can chat and keep up with families and friends all over the world. This is also one of the primary explanations for using social media. The most important and positive effect of social media has been that it has helped us to keep in contact with past and current friends despite shifts in our lifestyles.

It aids in developing communities- Social media facilitates the formation of groups of people from diverse interests and preferences in terms of sharing and communicating knowledge. Travelers can explore travel communities. Music and movie fans can share stories, interact, and stay up to date with their interests. It enables us to express ourselves and engage with others who share our values, which is critical for both relationships and the employment market. In the lack of in-person interaction, it allows people to communicate and form communities.

A place to showcase your talent- We can use social media to showcase our creativity and talent and encourage others to do the same. Social media has sparked big social revolutions, like Stop Asian Hate, Black Lives Matter, and others.

Relationship Building- There is no wonder that having social media in our lives will contribute to the breakdown of friendships, but it also helps in building relationships. Social media will reconnect you with someone you share a lot of similarities with, and mutual interest is also the baseline for long-term relationships. Even if it does not result in a fantastic romance, it may be the relationship that is required at the moment. That must be a beneficial move.

Disadvantage Of Social Media:

Self-indulgence- One major disadvantage of increased networking is that doing something through a screen may prevent people from meeting in person. Here, social media provides yet another excuse not to catch up. Sharing your deepest feelings on social networking sites will lead to an addictive sense of self-absorbing and isolate you from actuality. It may have a negative impact on our need to interact with others in person.

Social Media
Like anything else, social media has had positive and negative effects on people. Pixabay

Depression- To be mentally stable and emotionally competent, humans need interpersonal interaction. Nothing relieves tension like engaging in real-life conversation with somebody who actually matters to you. And the more you prefer social media activity over in-person interactions, the more likely you are to experience or exacerbate depressive symptoms.

FOMO- “Fear of missing out,” the feeling that you’re losing out on some activities will lower your self-esteem, cause anxiety, and spark even more social networking use. FOMO will drive you to pick up your device after a few minutes to search for messages, or to reply repetitively to each and almost every notification, even if it involves, sleeping poorly or not sleeping at all, or prioritizing social media interaction over real relationships.

ALSO READ: US Scientists Translate The Structure Of A Spider Web Into Music

Comparison- Since social media helps us to present a better image of ourselves, it can lead to people (especially teenagers) contrasting themselves to others and imposing absurdly high expectations, which may be harmful to mental wellbeing.

Inadequate Privacy- Any of the risks that social networking users encounter include stalking, data stealing, and personal abuse. Regrettably, it is normally too late by the time private information is erased. Furthermore, the material will trigger issues in folk’s private and professional relationships.

Like anything else, social media has had positive and negative effects on people. Most people use social media in some way or another. Although there is nothing intrinsically wrong with it, and although social networking can be useful at times, it is good to be reminded that social networking is synonymous with a lot of problems and possible risks. My overall conviction would be that social media platforms when used with self-control and balance are neither positive nor bad. Instead, they fall right in the middle.

Previous articlePatients Treated With Antipsychotic Drugs At Lower Risk Of Covid19 Infection

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Patients Treated With Antipsychotic Drugs At Lower Risk Of Covid19 Infection

NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients treated with antipsychotic drugs have a lower risk of becoming infected or suffer a milder form of SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus causing Covid-19...
Read more
Lead Story

US Scientists Translate The Structure Of A Spider Web Into Music

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US has translated the structure of a spider web into music,...
Read more
India

Is New Kashmir Becoming A National Sports Hub?

NewsGram Desk - 0
While inaugurating the first Water Sports Centre adopted by his Ministry in Kashmir last week, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Effect Does Social Media Have on Our Lives?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Humans are social beings. Being socially associated with others helps reduce stress, increase self-esteem, and bring warmth and pleasure into our lives....
Read more

Patients Treated With Antipsychotic Drugs At Lower Risk Of Covid19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients treated with antipsychotic drugs have a lower risk of becoming infected or suffer a milder form of SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus causing Covid-19...
Read more

US Scientists Translate The Structure Of A Spider Web Into Music

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US has translated the structure of a spider web into music,...
Read more

Is New Kashmir Becoming A National Sports Hub?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While inaugurating the first Water Sports Centre adopted by his Ministry in Kashmir last week, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports...
Read more

How Science Can Be As Comforting as Religion

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY For decades, it seemed as if religion was attempting to teach us truths about the universe and just got things a bit...
Read more

Doomsday Glacier May Be Melting Faster Than Expected

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The supply of warm water to Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, also known as the "doomsday glacier", is larger than previously thought, triggering concerns of faster...
Read more

A Better Nasal Swab For Covid-19 Testing Developed In US

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A Q-tip cotton swab inserted into your nose to gauge the presence of Covid-19 infections is a pain and not a pleasant experience. Now,...
Read more

Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Action Films From The South

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action has been a perennial favorite genre among lovers of mainstream cinema, especially in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. The larger-than-life...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

드림카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lorri Fincham on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
파라오카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
슈퍼 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
nft christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 검증 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
시크릿 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada