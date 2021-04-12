Monday, April 12, 2021
Will Natural Antioxidants Help COVID Patients Combat New GI Symptoms?

India's overall active caseload now accounts for 8.29 percent of the total positive cases in the world

GI
Consumption of natural antioxidants can aid in the battle against the new GI symptoms. Pixabay

As many Covid-19 patients in the country are experiencing gastrointestinal (GI)-related symptoms in the second wave, which is now more lethal, health experts on Sunday emphasized that consumption of natural antioxidants might help fight the new GI symptoms.

The experts say that natural antioxidant like gamma oryzanol, which is derived from rice bran, has multiple health and GI benefits.

GI
Covid-19 patients in the second wave are developing new symptoms such as joint pain, muscle aches, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach ulceration, and so on. Pixabay

According to Anil Arora, Chairman, Institute of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Pancreatobiliary Sciences, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, supplementing a nutritious diet with gamma oryzanol may improve gastritis symptoms.

“Doing modification in diet and taking natural antioxidants act as scavenging agents and control the cell damage can improve GI health and might help fight new GI-related Covid-19 symptoms,” Arora told IANS.

The results of several clinical trials suggest that gamma oryzanol supplementation can help people manage and control many gastrointestinal complaints.

According to the experts, the outbreaks of viruses with widespread and mortality in the world population have motivated the research for new approaches.

GI
While the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still unknown, it is important to sustain a balanced diet and take natural antioxidants to keep our other organs, such as the liver, healthy. Pixabay

While talking to IANS, Arora mentioned that even patients who are recovering from Covid-19 are experiencing massive gastrointestinal bleeding, which is due to clotting in the vessels that might lead to ulceration and necrosis, and GI bleeding.

It is seen that Covid-19 patients in the second wave are experiencing new symptoms, such as joint pain, body ache, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, ulceration in the stomach, etc, are among the new symptoms.

The health experts also found the absence of cough and fever and yet people being tested Covid positive.

They also warned that as many details about the SARS-CoV-2 virus are still not known, it is important to maintain a healthy diet by taking natural antioxidants to keep our other organs healthy such as the liver — as it plays an important role in keeping us healthy.

GI
Health researchers have discovered a lack of coughing and fever in people who tested positive for Covid. Pixabay

“Gamma oryzanol improves liver functioning and remarkably exerts anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-apoptotic roles in the liver as an important detoxifying organ,” Namita Nadar, Head of Department, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Fortis Hospital Noida, told IANS.

“One of the most important benefits of gamma oryzanol is that it has a protective effect on the liver. It can be taken as a food supplement for taking care of your liver,” Nadar added.

Covid-19 pandemic in India registered another alarming trajectory on Sunday with over 11.08 lakh active caseload reported in the last 24 hours–the highest ever in the last seven months.

ALSO READ: Scientists: Relaxing Lockdown Could Result In Third Covid-19 Wave In UK

Only seven days are short in completion of seven months from September 18 last year when the highest ever 10,17,754 active Covid-19 cases were registered in India. Now, the active caseload registered till 7 am on Sunday is 11,08,087.

India’s total active caseload now comprises 8.29 percent of the country’s total positive cases — a net increase of 61,456 cases.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 percent of India’s total active cases. (IANS/KB)

