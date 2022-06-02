Reporter: World ‘Must Not Be Silent’ on Afghan Media Restrictions

An award-winning journalist who fled from Afghanistan last August says the international community must not remain silent on Taliban restrictions for female journalists.

Anisa Shaheed, a former TOLOnews broadcaster who on May 23 was honored with the International Center for Journalists’ Knight award, says she is troubled by orders that impact the ability of female journalists to work.

In an interview with VOA’s Dari service, Shaheed said the Taliban mandate that women cover their faces when reporting is “not acceptable.”

“I hope these difficult days pass,” said Shaheed. “Where in the Islamic countries do journalists work like that? This is very painful and upsetting.”

Shaheed worked with TOLOnews, one of Afghanistan’s largest broadcasters, for more than a decade. She described that time as an honor, saying journalism allowed her an others to “echo” the voices of women in the country.

The ICFJ praised Shaheed’s “intrepid coverage of major stories,” including an armed attack on a maternity hospital and government mishandling of pandemic resources.

The organization noted that as a woman in Afghanistan, Shaheed faced a dual threat.

When the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, Shaheed left the country. Currently, she lives in Washington, where she works as a freelance journalist.

‘Suffocating freedom of speech’

But her thoughts are never far from colleagues back in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, from the day the Taliban came to power, they have not only imposed restrictions on the media but also on the people and women,” Shaheed said. “The restrictions have increased day by day.”

By ordering women to cover their faces, the Taliban are “suffocating freedom of speech,” she said. “It can only mean one thing and that is that they want to omit women from media and public life.”

The international community widely condemned the Taliban order and several male journalists went on air on May 22 wearing masks in a show of solidarity with their colleagues.