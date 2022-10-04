Anti-Hijab Protests: Young school girls join protests against Iranian regime

In an unprecedented move, schoolgirls have joined the protests that have swept Iran since the death of a woman detained for breaking the hijab law, the media reported.

Videos verified by the BBC show teenage students waving their headscarves in the air at demonstrations inside schoolyards and on the streets.

They are also heard shouting slogans against the clerical establishment, including "mullahs must get lost".

The chants echoed those heard at the wider protests over the past two weeks, BBC reported.

In one video posted on social media on Monday, girls in Karaj, a city just to the west of the capital Tehran, force a man believed to be the local education director out of their school and shout "shame on you".