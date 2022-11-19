United States defends grant of immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

The Biden administration Friday defended its decision to declare Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, immune to U.S. lawsuits connected to the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The administration’s decision was disclosed in a letter, filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday, in which the State Department said that it “recognizes and allows the immunity of Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman as a sitting head of government of a foreign state” and requested that the Justice Department request that the court recognize that immunity.

In a caveat that did little to soothe the outrage of those seeking to hold Crown Prince Mohammed accountable, the letter said, “In making this immunity determination, the Department of State takes no view on the merits of the present suit and reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi.”

Critics of the decision pointed out that Saudi Arabia only named the crown prince prime minister in September, suggesting that he accepted the title specifically because it would allow him to claim immunity from the pending lawsuit, filed by Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz. The lawsuit makes many charges, including wrongful death and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Pressed on the question of whether President Biden himself had a role in granting the crown prince immunity, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that the question was not one in which the White House had much discretion.

“The immunity determination, again, is a legal one,” Jean-Pierre said. “It's nothing to do with the merits of this case. … I would not read anything into this filing when it comes to the future of this relationship.”