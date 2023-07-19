Cambodian Government Blocks News Sites Before Unopposed Election

The letter dated on July 12, issued by the Telecommunications Regulator of Cambodia, an entity under the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, stated that the government ordered ISPs to block the domains including the Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts of the Cambodia Daily Khmer and Radio Free Asia, which, like VOA, is an independent entity operating under the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Both distribute news in Khmer and English, and both are headquartered outside Cambodia.

The government also blocked the Twitter account and website of Komnotra, the new database of Voice of Democracy, which the government closed. Komnotra remains live on Facebook.



Komnotra was the newly launched public database that was run by the Cambodian Center for Independent Media (CCIM), which ran the Voice of Democracy.

In the letter, the Telecommunications Regulator of Cambodia said the government was blocking the outlets because their news reporting could “make confusion, affect the government’s honor and prestige, and fail to fulfill the operating conditions of the Information Ministry.” The Information Ministry regulates news media outlets operating inside Cambodia. The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications is a separate entity.

The ISPs, according to the letter, were told to block access to those websites and social media accounts “immediately” and are required to the telecommunications regulator within seven days of the date of the letter.