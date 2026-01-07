With Global Attention on Venezuela, Israel Intensifies Assault on Gaza, Lebanon

With the world captivated by and concerned over the Trump administration’s weekend abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Israel bombed the Gaza Strip and Lebanon , continuing its devastating US-backed response to the Hamas-led October 2023 attack.

In Gaza , where Israel faces widespread accusations of genocide , an Israeli strike on Monday “hit a tent housing displaced people, killing a 5-year-old girl and her uncle and wounding two other children ,” the Associated Press reported , citing officials at Nasser Hospital. “Family members wept over the bodies as they were brought to the hospital.”

The Israel Defense Forces used one of its common claims for when it kills civilians. According to the AP, the IDF said that it struck a Hamas militant who planned an imminent attack on Israeli troops in Gaza, the strike complied with the ceasefire agreement, and it was conducted in a targeted way to limit civilian harm.

