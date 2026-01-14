Brussels Weighs IRGC Terrorist Designation As Sanctions Debate Intensifies

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

For years the European Union has failed to achieve unanimity from its 27 member states to put Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on its terrorist list. Tehran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters over the past two weeks, however, may have finally changed that.

The bloc is now weighing more asset freezes and visa bans against individuals responsible for the crackdown on Iranian protesters, and the measures could potentially be ready by the time the bloc's foreign ministers meet in Brussels on January 29.

No sectoral sanctions are expected, but there has been talk that the decision to add the IRGC to the terrorist list -- meaning certain IRGC officials could be arrested if they set foot in an EU member state -- would be largely symbolic.

"Time for action: The EU should list the IRGC as a terrorist organization and impose targeted sanctions on human rights violators and those enabling repression through shutting down communication channels," Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said in a statement on January 12.

Reuters has reported that around 2,000 Iranians have been killed in protests that erupted late last month in Tehran's markets amid spiraling inflation and a free fall in the currency. The unrest since has broadened into a countrywide anti-government movement.

Anouar El Anouni, an EU spokesman for foreign affairs, told reporters on January 12 that the discussion among member states "has been ongoing under confidential rules as per established procedure."

What Are The EU's Current Sanctions Against Iran?

The EU's current sanctions on Iran can roughly be divided into three categories -- and they already target the IRGC in various ways.

The oldest, from 2011, concerns human rights violations and consists of roughly 230 sanctioned individuals, including members of the IRGC and some 40 entities such as branches of that organization as well as state broadcaster Press TV and the country's so-called morality police.