‘New Level of Open and Deliberate Defiance of International Law’: Israel Demolishes UNRWA Buildings

UN officials and other rights advocates, such as Jonathan Whittall—formerly the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories—said Israeli authorities were once again broadcasting their “contravention of their obligations under international law .”

Whittall emphasized that Israel’s destruction of UN property came months after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) “reaffirmed that Israel ‘may not obstruct the functions of UNRWA.’”

UNRWA released a statement accusing Israel of “a new level of open and deliberate defiance of international law,” noting that the country is obligated “to protect and respect the inviolability of UN premises.”

Ben-Gvir led the destruction of the headquarters more than a year after Israeli lawmakers passed a law banning UNRWA, and weeks after the country banned dozens of international aid groups from operating in Gaza . Israeli officials claimed in 2024 that a small fraction of UNRWA’s 13,000 staffers in Gaza had been involved in a Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, but an independent investigation found that they had not backed up their claims with evidence.

UNRWA noted that last week, Israeli forces stormed an UNRWA health center in East Jerusalem and ordered it closed, and water and power supplies to the agency’s health and education buildings across the region are scheduled to be cut in the coming weeks.

“These actions, together with previous arson attacks and a large-scale disinformation campaign, fly in the face of the ruling in October by the International Court of Justice, which restated that Israel is obliged under international law to facilitate UNRWA’s operations, not hinder or prevent them,” said UNRWA. “The court also stressed that Israel has no jurisdiction over East Jerusalem.”

“There can be no exceptions. This must be a wake-up call,” the agency added. “What happens today to UNRWA will happen tomorrow to any other international organization or diplomatic mission, whether in the occupied Palestinian territory or anywhere around the world. International law has come under increasing attack for too long and is risking irrelevancy in the absence of response by member states.”

