‘New Level of Open and Deliberate Defiance of International Law’: Israel Demolishes UNRWA Buildings

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Julia Conley
Israeli authorities’ demolition of the headquarters of the agency that has for decades provided aid and civil services to in territories illegally occupied by Israel was about “more than destroying walls,” said one journalist and rights advocate in the region.
The bulldozing of the complex on Monday attacks the UN Relief and Works Agency for in the Near East’s () “very mission since 1949, violates the rights of Palestinian refugees, and aims to erase the support system they rely on,” Maha Hussaini, head of media and public engagement at the Euro-Med Monitor.
Hussaini was among those who spoke out as Israeli forces the complex with bulldozers and began destroying buildings at the site after having sealed off the surrounding streets in East Jerusalem, the occupied city that Palestinians consider the capital of a future Palestinian state.
The and demolition were also accompanied by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who the destruction of the compound, which has operated at the site for decades, marked a “historic day.”
See Also: Rajasthan SIR Row: Allegations of Targeted Muslim Voters Deletions in Adarsh Nagar Constituency Raises Concerns About SIR Process
UN officials and other rights advocates, such as Jonathan Whittall—formerly the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories—said Israeli authorities were once again broadcasting their “contravention of their obligations under .”
Whittall that Israel’s destruction of UN property came months after the (ICJ) “reaffirmed that Israel ‘may not obstruct the functions of UNRWA.’”
UNRWA released a accusing Israel of “a new level of open and deliberate defiance of international law,” noting that the country is obligated “to protect and respect the inviolability of UN premises.”
Ben-Gvir led the destruction of the headquarters more than a year after Israeli lawmakers a law banning UNRWA, and weeks after the country dozens of international aid groups from operating in . Israeli officials claimed in 2024 that a small fraction of UNRWA’s 13,000 staffers in had been involved in a Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, but an independent investigation that they had not backed up their claims with evidence.
UNRWA noted that last week, Israeli forces stormed an UNRWA health center in East Jerusalem and ordered it closed, and and power supplies to the agency’s health and education buildings across the region are scheduled to be cut in the coming weeks.
“These actions, together with previous arson attacks and a large-scale disinformation campaign, fly in the face of the ruling in October by the International Court of Justice, which restated that Israel is obliged under international law to facilitate UNRWA’s operations, not hinder or prevent them,” said UNRWA. “The court also stressed that Israel has no jurisdiction over East Jerusalem.”
“There can be no exceptions. This must be a wake-up call,” the agency added. “What happens today to UNRWA will happen tomorrow to any other international organization or diplomatic mission, whether in the occupied Palestinian territory or anywhere around the world. International law has come under increasing attack for too long and is risking irrelevancy in the absence of response by member states.”
See Also: Supreme Court Directs Delhi Government To Implement the New Education Act in A Proper Manner, Even as the Act Faces Criticism From Parents and Schools
In the UK, member of Parliament spoke to his fellow lawmakers about the destruction of the UNRWA compound—on top of Israel’s continued slaughter of Palestinians despite a “ceasefire” deal that was reached in October and settler attacks in the West Bank—and demanded to know: “When is the British government going to impose on Israel for its endless violations of international law?”
International law advocate and UN representative Mohamad Safa noted that Israeli authorities violated Article 52 of Additional Protocol (I) Geneva Conventions and the UN Charter when they took over UNRWA’s headquarters and raised the Israeli flag there.
“Another violation of international law being broadcast live. Israel’s impunity must end!” he .
Last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the UN could take Israel before the ICJ over its laws targeting UNRWA.
The UN, said Guterres, cannot remain indifferent to “actions taken by Israel, which are in direct contravention of the obligations of Israel under international law. They must be reversed without delay.”
(GP)
Suggested Reading: