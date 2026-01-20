Supreme Court Directs Delhi Government To Implement the New Education Act in A Proper Manner, Even as the Act Faces Criticism From Parents and Schools

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025 was tabled and notified on August 14, 2025, after getting the accession of Delhi LG (Lieutenant Governor) VK Saxena on August 13, 2025. The Act however, came into force on December 10, 2025, following which an official circular was issued on December 24, 2025, to the respected authorities notifying the implementation of the act.

The Act creates a three-tier approval mechanism for fees: each school must form a School-Level Fee Regulation Committee (with parents, teachers, management and a DoE nominee) by July 15 each year to vet and approve the school’s fee proposals. Approved fees (valid for three years) can be fixed or reduced by the committee but not raised. The Act also prescribes strict accounting norms and caps for certain fees. The Act also states that schools cannot, in any case, remove students from schools over unpaid fee issues, nor withhold their results.

The new education act also describes strict punishment measures for schools who do not adhere to these rules. According to Chapter 3, Section 12 of the Act, schools must rollback any extra fees not approved by the DoE, and reimburse it to the students in less than 20 working days. It also prescribes financial penalties if the schools do not comply with the legislation. Additionally, Chapter 3, Section 13 prohibits schools from attaining or recovering extra fee through coercive means. Furthermore, the Directorate of Education holds complete authority to prosecute the schools management indulged in violating the law.

Protests Against Fee Hikes By Private Schools Last Year

The new Delhi’s Education Act was created keeping in mind the troubles students had to go through last year, facing increased fee hikes. In 2025, dozens of Delhi’s private schools imposed steep fee increases that drew sharp protests. Parents reported that some schools (notably on subsidised government land) raised tuition by as much as 100%, effectively doubling fees. Several parents protested against the fee hikes in May-June 2025. The hikes were implemented without the official approval of the Directorate of Education.

A parent coalition (United Parents’ Voice) submitted detailed memoranda to the government listing demands such as a halt to unapproved hikes, rollback of past increases, and a transparent grievance redressal mechanism. These protests followed repeated complaints that the government had failed to curb unregulated fee increases since 2019.

Student Harassment and Discrimination

Crucial issues came to the forefront that highlighted the psychological troubles several students had to face. DPS (Delhi Public School) Dwarka in South-West Delhi struck several students names’ of the admission rolls who had failed to pay the new fees. The students were barred from entering classes, or often confined to the library when their parents refused the school’s unapproved fee hike.

The Delhi High Court however, addressed the issue in favour of the parents and the students, and instructed schools to immediately reinstate the students who had been removed from the rolls over the fee dispute. Parents described the school’s actions as mental harassment of children, as many students returned home in tears or became afraid to attend school. According to several Indian media outlets, similar reports came from other schools, such as Maharaja Agrasen Model School and Apeejay Sheikh Sarai, where families alleged coercive tactics to enforce fee payment.

