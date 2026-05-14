The Story of Big Bertha, the Legendary Irish Cow That Reportedly Drank Whiskey

Have you ever heard of a cow that drank whiskey? Most people know cows for giving milk and other dairy products, but one Irish cow became famous across the world for something very different from normal. The cow’s name was Big Bertha, and even years after her death, her story continues to go viral on social media. She held two Guinness World Records and even helped raise money for cancer charities.

Big Bertha was no ordinary cow. She was an Irish Droimeann cow who lived to the remarkable age of 48 years and 9 months before dying on December 31, 1993. Because of this, she earned the Guinness World Record for being the oldest cow ever recorded. But that was not her only achievement. Bertha also held another Guinness World Record for producing 39 calves during her lifetime, making her one of the most productive cows ever recorded.