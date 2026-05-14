The Story of Big Bertha, the Legendary Irish Cow That Reportedly Drank Whiskey

Key Points:
Big Bertha was an Irish cow who lived 48 years and 9 months and gave birth to 39 calves, earning two Guinness World Records.
Her owner claimed she drank small amounts of whiskey before public appearances.
Bertha also became known for helping raise money for cancer charities and leading St. Patrick’s Day parades in Ireland.
Have you ever heard of a cow that drank whiskey? Most people know cows for giving milk and other dairy products, but one Irish cow became famous across the world for something very different from normal. The cow’s name was Big Bertha, and even years after her death, her story continues to go viral on social media. She held two Guinness World Records and even helped raise money for cancer charities.
Big Bertha was no ordinary cow. She was an Irish Droimeann cow who lived to the remarkable age of 48 years and 9 months before dying on December 31, 1993. Because of this, she earned the Guinness World Record for being the oldest cow ever recorded. But that was not her only achievement. Bertha also held another Guinness World Record for producing 39 calves during her lifetime, making her one of the most productive cows ever recorded.
Bertha belonged to farmer Jerome O’Leary from Sneem in County Kerry, Ireland, who had bought her as a calf. According to reports by the Irish Post, O’Leary was extremely proud of her achievements. However, Bertha became even more famous because of one unusual claim — that she drank whiskey.
According to her owner, Bertha sometimes needed a small shot of whiskey before public appearances to calm her nerves. The unusual story later became one of the most talked-about parts of Bertha’s legacy and added to her popularity online.
Bertha’s story does not end there. She also became associated with charity work and reportedly helped raise thousands of euros for cancer charities during her lifetime. Although the exact amount of money raised has never been fully confirmed, Bertha became a beloved public figure in her local community. She even led several St. Patrick’s Day parades in Sneem.
When Big Bertha died in 1993, her death made national and international news. Even decades later, her story continues to live on through social media posts and online discussions.One social media user wrote, “The story of Big Bertha is a remarkable piece of Irish folklore and a well-documented case of an extraordinary animal.”
Another person commented, “Big Bertha was a legend. Living to 48, breaking records, raising money, and sipping whiskey… Ireland’s most iconic cow, no question.” Someone else added, “Absolute legend, Big Bertha lived large and did good for others — peak cow energy.”
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