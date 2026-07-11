"Indian Electorate is Predominantly Rural. They Want Direct Contact": MEA Ambassador Responds to Auckland Media's Question on Why PM Modi Doesn't Have Press Conferences

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi's long-standing practice of ignoring open press conferences is not something out of the ordinary anymore. However, for international media it still seems bizarre for a country’s leader to not address open questions of the journalists on his visit to New Zealand. At a media briefing in Auckland, a New Zealand journalist directly asked a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official why the Indian Prime Minister had not held a press conference or taken questions from the media during the visit.

While the official seemed to refrain from commenting on Modi’s “political method,” he went on to hold him in high regard as a “successful politician” who has maintained “direct contact with the electorate.”

Indian Ambassador Addresses No Press Conferences from PM Modi

Responding to the question by the New Zealand media, MEA Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said, “It's not appropriate for me as a civil servant to question Modi's political method. He is a very successful politician.”

However, the Indian ambassador did give his answer, claiming that the Indian voters are mostly from rural areas who don’t like being spoken down to. According to Tandon, Indian voters prefer direct contact, which PM Modi has perfected.

He said, “Let me give you some context. Prime Minister Modi is a quintessential Indian politician. By and large, Indian politicians favor direct contact with their electorate. And you must remember that Indian electorate is predominantly rural. They want direct contact. They don't like being spoken down to. They don't like being spoken to through intermediaries, and Mr. Modi has perfected the art of direct contact with his electorate."

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Tandon added that this direct connection with voters has played a major role in Modi's repeated election victories and serving as India's longest-serving prime minister.

The question came during Modi's visit to Auckland, where he held talks with New Zealand leaders, attended public events with the Indian diaspora and participated in cultural programmes.

Similar Question Raised During PM Modi’s Norway Visit

This is not the first time PM Modi has faced questions over his lack of press conferences during an overseas visit. In May 2026, after a joint media appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo, Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng tried to ask Modi as he was leaving the venue about the same. She was heard asking, "Prime Minister Modi, why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?"

However, PM Modi ignored the journalists and walked away, with the incident receiving widespread international attention. Critics have repeatedly pointed out that Modi has never addressed an open press conference since becoming Prime Minister in 2014, choosing instead to communicate through interviews, public rallies, and his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (Talking from the Heart)