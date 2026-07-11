Nap times, no stairs, extra snipers: Inside PM Modi’s “Special” Security Arrangements Ahead of New Zealand Visit

ON FRIDAY EVENING, June 10, 2026, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the final leg of his three-nation foreign tour, arriving in New Zealand. Ahead of his state visit, the 75-year-old politician had made a string of specific requests and some logistical accommodations to the host country. New Zealand media have reported that Modi’s age “provides extra complexities” in security and logistical arrangements.

Stuff, a New Zealand-based digital news portal, reported that special arrangements had to be made to prepare for the Indian PM’s arrival, as requested by his advanced security and logistics teams. In addition to measures related to physical security, the logistics team has also submitted specific requests regarding Modi’s daily itinerary. Assessment for the Indian PM’s security risk was reported to be even higher than when Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited the country back in 2024, the media report further stated.

The organizers have been directed to include relaxation slots in PM Modi’s itinerary, designated as “nap times,” in addition to other dedicated rest periods for him. Additionally, the New Zealand government has been requested for “preference for venues without stairs he’d need to use”. The Stuff report suggests that this request likely stems from the fact that PM Modi fell on stairs during an event six years ago.

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On December 14, 2019, PM Modi was on an official visit to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, wherein he visited the Atal Ghat to examine the progress of the Namami Gange project. While climbing the steps of the Ghat, he fell forward and a special protection group immediately swooped in to assist. Several days later, authorities in Kanpur deemed that specific steps of the Ghat, allegedly where PM Modi fell, were too uneven to climb and posed danger. A demolition and reconstruction effort was announced, to ‘properly align’ the damaged steps with the rest of the stairs to prevent future accidents.

The Stuff report also went on to state that New Zealand authorities are adding an extra layer of security, which allegedly involves the deployment of snipers at key spots to ensure the Indian PM’s safety. Specialist police units, including public order teams, have been deployed from across New Zealand.

In addition to the local security apparatus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accompanied by his Special Protection Group (SPG) officers, who are expected to be granted permission to carry weapons during their stay in the country.

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Even though New Zealand is considered to be a low-risk destination, these enhanced security protocols are part of the standard operational procedures followed for the Indian Prime Minister’s visits to account for any potential risks.

About Prime Minister Modi’s Visit to New Zealand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to New Zealand marks the final spot on his three-legged foreign tour. The politician had visited Indonesia and Australia previously, and landed in New Zealand’s city Auckland on Friday evening, June 10, 2026. The PM will be meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and the two leaders will engage in dialogues focused on trade and investment, and high-tech innovation in dairying, farming and high-performance sports.

(Edited by Anshika Verma)