Hundreds of Migrants From Morocco Reach Spain's Ceuta Enclave as Authorities Face Mounting Humanitarian Pressure

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS have crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in recent days, with many risking their lives by swimming from neighboring Morocco or using makeshift flotation devices to reach European territory. The latest wave of arrivals has placed renewed pressure on local authorities, who say reception facilities are struggling to cope and have called on Spain's central government for immediate assistance.

Videos shared from the area showed groups of people entering the water wearing inflatable rings or improvised flotation aids, while others were seen making their way through sections of the border fence. The crossings have once again drawn attention to Ceuta's unique position as one of the European Union's most sensitive migration gateways and the dangers migrants face in pursuit of a safer future.

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Ceuta Struggles to Cope With Fresh Arrivals

Ceuta, located on Morocco's northern coast, is separated from mainland Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar. Although it lies in North Africa, the enclave is Spanish territory and forms one of the European Union's only land borders with Africa. Its location has made it a frequent destination for migrants hoping to enter Europe.

The exact number of people who have crossed remains uncertain, with different organizations reporting varying figures. Some Spanish media outlets estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 migrants reached Ceuta on Thursday alone, though those numbers have not been officially confirmed by the Guardia Civil.